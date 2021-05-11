With Bitcoin and Ethereum on the tip of everyone’s tongue I wanted to sit down with my friend Crypto Rich to discuss what I feel are the two areas where both of these behemoths fall short, governance and privacy.

Governments are moving into hyperinflation of not just their money supplies but also their surveillance powers, which is what they are spending a lot of that newly printed money on. Rich and I delve into the BPSAA, the recent meteoric rise of Pirate Chain and where the industry is headed along that front as well as the pros and cons of he current state of the Decentralized Finance, DeFi, space.

Show Notes:

Luongo

The Central Bankers are Coming, The Central Bankers are Coming…. for your Bitcoin!

Bitcoin, It’s Not a “Real” Truck

Crypto Rich

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CryptoRich

BitTube: https://bit.ly/bitubevideo​

Odysee – https://bit.ly/odyseecryptorich​

Youtube – http://bit.ly/youtubecryptorich​

Telegram: https://t.me/cryptorichofficial​

Twitter – https://twitter.com/CryptoRichYT​

Lbry – https://bit.ly/cryptorichlbry

Major Projects Mentioned:

Pirate Chain

Komodo

Waves

DigiByte

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #71 — Patron Q&A #2 – Will Crypto Save the World from the Great Reset?

Podcast Episode #70 – Ryan Cristian and the Censorship of the World We Want

Podcast Episode #69 – Alistair Crooke and the Costs of Civilizational War

You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on

Apple Podcasts

Podbean

RSS Feed

Donate via

BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf

BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt

DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE

LTC: MWWdCHbMmn1yuyMSZX55ENJnQo8DXCFg5k

DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va

WAVES: 3PF58yzAghxPJad5rM44ZpH5fUZJug4kBSa

ETH: 0x1dd2e6cddb02e3839700b33e9dd45859344c9edc

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

Telegram



