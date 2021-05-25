This week I sit down with author and columnist James Howard Kunstler to break down the strange activity of the Davos Crowd and their Bond-villian-like plans to remake the world and make it safe of commies and eugenics.

From bitcoin to the dairy farmers in upstate New York, James and I discuss the deurbanization trend that’s occurring as a result of this idiocy and the mistakes a lot of folks are making moving to the suburbs.

Show Notes:

James Howard Kunstler is the author of The Long Emergency, Too Much Magic, The Geography of Nowhere, the World Made By Hand novels, and more than a dozen other books. He lives in Washington County, New York.

James’ Website

