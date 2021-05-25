This week I sit down with author and columnist James Howard Kunstler to break down the strange activity of the Davos Crowd and their Bond-villian-like plans to remake the world and make it safe of commies and eugenics.
From bitcoin to the dairy farmers in upstate New York, James and I discuss the deurbanization trend that’s occurring as a result of this idiocy and the mistakes a lot of folks are making moving to the suburbs.
Show Notes:
James Howard Kunstler is the author of The Long Emergency, Too Much Magic, The Geography of Nowhere, the World Made By Hand novels, and more than a dozen other books. He lives in Washington County, New York.
James’ Website
Jim is always interesting to listen to and writes entertaining articles. I believe he is genuinely a good person in pursuit of truth. The only problem is he is wrong A LOT (just take a look at his forecasts heading up to the last election and beyond for example) and his thinking seems to be chronically depressed. He fully exemplifies glass-half-empty guy.
Predicting future calamities must be a tough business to be in, but he is persistent…I will give him that. But he is so married to his theories, it seems he can’t conceive of alternative possibilities at this point. He also never seems to take into consideration human tenacity, adaptability, and intelligence to come up with creative solutions — usually the bigger the problem, the more impactful the solution!
I will grant some of his analysis regarding waste, poor planning, mal-investments, and excesses is very reasonable, but to conclude that society is going to take a massive haircut due to this misses the point. The sources and causes of these things are WHAT IS HOLDING US BACK. When the distributed, networked, hyper-connected, permission-less moneyed, uncensored society shrugs off the bad economics and top-down practices of the past, isn’t it just as possible there will be an explosion of prosperity!?
Ultimately, it seems very ill-advised to be so extremely sure of oneself about the future. On average, things never seem to turn out as amazingly or as terribly as the extreme viewpoints forecast.
That’s one way to look at it. I think he is optimistic. Just because he thinks society as it exists today will fail; that doesn’t mean that he thinks that we’re doomed. He sees how our lives can be better after the big changes.
And he’s definitely not stuck in his thoughts, in my opinion. He’s a died in the wool liberal, hanging out today with a libertarian. The two words are pretty similar, but they are a long way apart in the US, politically.
Kunstler could see that the Democrats will run the country into the ground; and as much as there was to abhor about Trump, DJT was seeing and speaking truths that wouldn’t have otherwise seen the light of day.
He’s not afraid of the truth, and he loves our country. Oh, and he’s a really great writer.
Holy mother of God a Vaccine commercial preceding the pod?!? LOL
Jim asks, (and here I paraphrase) “Isn’t it surprising that we haven’t seen any revolutionary activity against the vandals (traitors) in D.C.? No, it’s not. We have a populace that is riddled with the old, the infirm, and fear besotted. Throw the Covid psy-op into the bargain, which heavily militates against organization, and there are not conditions for revolutionary activity…yet. Wait until the jabs start to take their toll to a much greater degree than they have to date, which is considerable if one isn’t listening to the Propaganda Orgs. Those who have little to nothing to lose, lose it.