Last Episode we identified Davos, their motivations and how they have been manipulating events to bring about an ascendant European Union and a descendent U.S., Russia and China.

This episode we drill into the situation surrounding the failed attempt to stoke a war between NATO and Russia in Ukraine and how that led to President Biden offering a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and ultimately suing for peace on behalf of that same Europe.

Show Notes:

Great Reset? Putin Says, “Not So Fast”

From the Notebook: The Coming Apotheosis of the Banks

