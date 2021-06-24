Last Episode we identified Davos, their motivations and how they have been manipulating events to bring about an ascendant European Union and a descendent U.S., Russia and China.
This episode we drill into the situation surrounding the failed attempt to stoke a war between NATO and Russia in Ukraine and how that led to President Biden offering a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and ultimately suing for peace on behalf of that same Europe.
Show Notes:
Great Reset? Putin Says, “Not So Fast”
From the Notebook: The Coming Apotheosis of the Banks
What is the purpose of the Brits poking the Russians over the Crimean nautical border ? The Russians rammed an American Destroyer in the Sea of Oktotsk. They are deadly serious about their nautical borders.
The remnant of the British Deep State cannot let go of their Russian antipathy. It’s more than a century old and unless they are willing to accept that these provocations won’t end.. in fact Davos will encourage them in order to bring UK military policy in line post-Brexit with the EU. These actions are meant to create a narrative of there being a split between them.
I can’t help but think the State Department has a hand in it as well. They have been acting as a separate entity and independent foreign policy force since the Reagan Admin, and every Admin they get more and more bold. Seems like the US has hopelessly lost control of all it’s foreign policy entities, other then the military, and that is tenuous at best.
Well, it’s a theory.
But the more cynical of us suspect Kayfabe.
What if Putin is just playing his role as an antagonist?
Co-starring as one of many global arsonists (along with Xi, Johnson, Sunak, Obama. Macron, Biden’s handlers, the EU etc), so that in due course we call the protagonists – the Davos Brotherhood of Firemen.
If so, it’s the oldest geopolitical trick in the book, and you’re falling for it – order from chaos.
Mencken’s geopolitical hobgoblins may appear quite real, but they are always imaginary, and yet still many of us beg to be led to safety – this time around the sanctuary is being called the Great Reset, and it’s a doozy.
Why do you think the hobgoblin is real this time?
P.S – Presumably next week you’re going to tell us that cryptocurrency was created by a gnomic Japanese wizard and gifted to humanity to save us from central bankers. And wasn’t in any way engineered by the NSA and laundered out into the private sector to be retrieved and become the global digital currency with which they intend to enslave us. Well, it’s a theory.
If you believe any of what you wrote Ivor about Putin then I submit you are the most self-referential man I’ve met on the internet.
My take and reading of Putin is a decade old sir. I’ve been right about every move he’s made, why he made them and what the responses to his moves would be and have been.
To say at this late date that Putin is just ‘playing his part’ is you engaging in the worst kind of uninformed conjecturing to fit the narrative in your head.
But, it doesn’t in any way comport with reality or back fit with the data and the events. It’s clear to me you have no arguments other than ‘i believe crypto is a lie and therefore all of this is a lie.’
It’s literally you refusing to take responsibility for the falseness of your position while you know, in your heart, that I’m right.
I’ll take this comment as your apologia for having been so very wrong.
Just wait, Putin likely just stopped the whole Cyber Polygon event. Because he has zero incentive to allow it to happen. He’s not the one who needs a financial reset… or are you going to tell me that Russia is really in debt to 300% of GDP and is run by a bunch of green-skinned aliens?
It really does get tiresome to listen to people who refuse to actually do the hard work while crapping on those that do.