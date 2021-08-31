There is a lot more to the story of Afghanistan than meets the eye. This week Dexter K. White and I discuss the way that story mirrors the confusion and chaos which exists within the U.S. foreign policy apparatus.
Those conflicting goals and agendas really define the scope of what failed in Afghanistan and like a bad movie producer, fixing it in post-production clearly isn’t working for Joe Biden.
Show Notes
What If Afghanistan is More than a Failed War?
Shifting to War with China, over Taiwan.
Maybe it is hard for us to understand that we are in a period of steep decline. All logical analysis is not possible anymore until the decline settle.
EZ
I’ve heard from colleagues and customers about half filled grocery stores in the northeast, Florida, North/South Carolinas, and Wisconsin. I’m sure Louissiana has Ida storm issues; but the other states have shortages.
Truckers are tired of the “two week” lockdown. Manufacturers are tired of the “two week” lockdown. And the port of Long Beach CA has a huge backlog of ships anchored offshore waiting to be unloaded (and ships in port also waiting). If the longshore union decides to unload the ships (meaning they tell Fauci to shove it) — that won’t solve the shortage of trains and truck drivers.
When Americans see incompetent military leaders who are unable to execute a retreat (with at least seven months advance notice), they call for Ausitn and Milnes to be fired. The clueless dementia patient in the oval office still thinks the failed military brass can be protected — that can’t happen.
No one is going to take the US military seriously until those two imbeciles are fired. Not the Chinese military. Not the Iranians. Not the Taliban. Not a local paint ball club. Even if G.I. Joe and G.I. Jane are brave fighters, that doesn’t mean the pencil pushers in Washington can’t F everything up.
Count on the military industrial complex to push Austin and Milnes out. There is too much profit in preparing for war (china or other) to keep those liabilities around. Biden will get an ultimatum soon.
Fauci won’t last long either. The man has always been incompetent. He should have been forced into retirement 11 years ago (if not sooner).
Either Fauci goes and takes his booster shot idea to the grave with him… or grocery stores will have more and more shortages.
Guess what happens when soccer moms (and dads) can’t buy groceries for their kids? You see Presidents and VPs impeached. You get parades of federal bureaucrats going to prison. Not that they don’t deserve this fate, but when food isn’t available in the global super power’s own country… heads roll.
Speaking of Ida and Louisiana… electrical power is expected to stay out for 30 days or more. A month without power, in a supposedly first world country. After the LA grid was supposedly rebuilt after Katrina. Whether its the US political elite or the Davos dummies… food shortages and month long electricity outages are indicators of total system failure.
VP Harris, the southern border “immigration czar”, is failing miserably in her primary role. Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, and Philipines laughed at her assurances. The US military can’t even retreat, forget about defense promises.
At this point, Biden and Harris are essentially walking guarantees that Republicans will sweep both the House and Senate in 2022. Impeachment is a sure thing.
Forget about Biden finishing his term. Who is laying odds for this guy even finishing his first year? Four years seemed a long shot given his failed health, but this sort of failure and incompetence in his first 7 months does not point to staying another 5 months.
Austin, Milnes and Fauci will be gone soon. Not necessarily by Biden’s choice. Harris and/or Biden will have to go too.
D.C. corruption depends on maintaining at least an illusion of competence.
The other thing also, in terms of government incompetence, it is VERY POSSIBLE.
One of the classic examples that comes to mind is:
THE YALTA CONFERENCE
“Churchill later acknowledged that he did not grasp the distinction between the Western (Lusatian) and Eastern (Glatzer) Neisse, two tributaries of the Oder. This point was also lost on FDR, who had failed to read a State Department study
showing that the region between the two rivers was roughly equivalent in
size to Massachusetts, with a population of 2.7 million ethnic Germans.
The State Department briefing paper went on to predict that such huge population transfers would turn Poland into a “full-fledged Soviet satellite” entirely dependent on Moscow for protection. The population transfers would represent the biggest single episode of organized ethnic cleansing in history, larger than Hitler’s extermination of 6 million Jews, although not as deadly. ” ~Six Months in 1945: FDR, Stalin, Churchill, and Truman–from World War II to the Cold War. (Michael Dobbs, 2012)
——
They also missed the significance of Southern Sakhalin Island and the Kuril Islands to the Russians. The whole book is a tour de force in revealing the absolute bungling of our most cherished Western leaders and institutions… and it also has a few great chapters on the dropping of the atomic bomb, which will put to rest all debate about why we dropped it: Truman wasn’t even around/available when it was tested or dropped and could not have stopped it if he wanted to. And after reading that you really understand why Eisenhower warned about the “military industrial complex” as a threat to the nation in his farewell address.
Those were the people running the country then, so I can only imagine it has gotten worse since. Very depressing actually…