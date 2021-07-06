Blackrock’s takeover of single family housing has caused a lot of ripples like Bill Gates buying up strategic farmland around the U.S. Since the WSJ article in April there has been a concerted effort to backfill this and downplay it.

This week Dexter K. White joins me to discuss what this really means and how this is yet another targeted attack on the political and social fabric of the U.S. prepping it for the eventual collapse and rebirth under Davos’ insane version of communism.

Show Notes:

The WSJ on Blackrock’s Move into Suburban Mortgages

The Atlantic’s Hasty Denial

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #77 — Davos, The Fed and the 5 Basis Points That Moved the World Part III.

Podcast Episode #76 — Davos, Ukraine and the Week That Changed the World Part II

Podcast Episode #75 – Davos and the Week That Changed Everything Part 1

You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on

Apple Podcasts

Podbean

RSS Feed

Join My Patreon if you hate the sound of my voice.

Donate via

BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf

BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt

DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE

LTC: MWWdCHbMmn1yuyMSZX55ENJnQo8DXCFg5k

DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va





Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

Telegram



