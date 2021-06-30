Part III in the series about the events of June 16th and how they likely changed the course of global politics away from the horrific Great Reset and signaled irrevocable splits within The Davos Crowd’s push for global financial and political control.
Show Notes:
Europe: Non-Competitive Power Prices Derail Growth
From the Notebook: A Critical Shift in the War for Oil
Previous Episodes:
Podcast Episode #76 – Davos, Ukraine and the Week That Changed the World Part II
Podcast Episode #75 – Davos and the Week That Changed Everything Part 1
Podcast Episode #74 – Dexter K. White and Breaking the Doomporn Cycle After COVID
You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
Apple Podcasts
Podbean
RSS Feed
Join My Patreon if you hate the sound of my voice.
Donate via
BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf
BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt
DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE
LTC: MWWdCHbMmn1yuyMSZX55ENJnQo8DXCFg5k
DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va