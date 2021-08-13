With the world hurtling towards an authoritarian nightmare because of COVID-19 and the political response thereof, I invited back to the podcast The Uberboyo to discuss the tension between the needs of the collective and that of the individual and how that fits into Nietzsche’s concept of the Ubermensch.

It is an important talk to help define what freedom means and how to frame the discussion, certainly from the libertarians point of view. Because there’s a lot of misconception about what individualists want and what they can help produce in the context of bowing to the needs of the community itself.

And amidst all of this creepy technology how Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies offer the strongest platform from which to build the next system of the world.

Show Notes:

Episode #57 – Uberboyo and How Creativity is the Source of Value

Uberboyo on YouTube

