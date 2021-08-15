Yesterday I had the great pleasure to sit down for a morning chat with Crypto Rich and Alexander Mercouris of The Duran. We covered the gamut from the collapse of the U.S. occupation in Afghanistan to the opposition to Critical Race Theory in U.S. schoolboard meetings.

Our different backgrounds formed the basis for the differences in our analysis with Alex, the lawyer, being appalled at the collapse of the Rule of Law and me, the chemist, seeing the activation energy of revolution against the Great Reset rising to meet that breakdown.

The Davos Crowd thinks they enjoy a level of insulation from the chaos they have unleashed. But they do not. Control of all kinds is an illusion and their current full court press to strip away the last remnants of our hope is exactly what will cause the explosion of civilizational anger that will ultimately consume them.

I apologize for the lack of content over the past couple of weeks, it’s been difficult trying to get caught up after taking a week off. This 2 hour talk should give you a good idea of where my head is at and where I think we’re headed into the fall. Bear with me as I finish up other work and put together some new material for this week.

Watch PART I on Odysee here:

Watch PART II on Odysee here:

