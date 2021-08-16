The U.S. Empire is in freefall. Good. Afghanistan has reverted to nativist control as expected. The ‘goat-herders’ there remain unconquered. The speed of the Taliban’s takeover doesn’t surprise me because the groundwork for it has been in process for years.
Only the U.S. State Department under both Mike Pompeo and now Antony Blinken opposed this. If you’re angry this morning you can thank Russian diplomats who started this process in December 2016 by opening up the dialogue between the Taliban and the Asian powers with Pakistan leading the talks.
I can’t say I’m shedding any tears here except for all the losses on both sides. War is never righteous.
So, while I’m happy to see this end I am also sad to also see this end for what it is, a planned act of geopolitical vandalism by the
Biden Obama Administration to ensure a complete collapse of the U.S. political system.
We are being liquidated by The Davos Crowd at the precise moment when their Great Reset is at its most vulnerable.
20 Years a Slave to War
For 20 years we libertarians warned this day would come and now it’s here. Is it a case of better late than never?
I think that question is irrelevant. The costs are incalculable. They always are.
You’ll hear a lot of utilitarian nonsense about $2.2 trillion etc. but that’s just the price tag you see. What you don’t see, as Harry Hazlitt reminds us, is where the real costs are — the lost opportunities, the Afghan and American lives spent, the bureaucracy empowered, the capital diverted from productive work — that come with prosecuting endless war for impossible democracy.
Before Afghanistan was there a Dept. of Homeland Security? The Patriot Act? The Military Commissions Act? A Global War on Terror?
Are those part of that $2.2 trillion? No. They aren’t. And yet we paid them anyway.
It wasn’t like America wasn’t already fighting a slew of unwinnable wars of ideology (Drugs, Poverty, Democracy, Individualism) in the pursuit of the neocon/neoliberal ideal of ‘exceptionalism’ which was sold to too many of us as a path to a world without sin. Sadly, too many believed this out of loyalty to a government which cannot do anything except lie.
Those sins are reflected in the generation of men and women who fought the wrong war for the right reasons, serving their country and their families. Everyone’s heart should ache at the enormity of everyone’s losses.
We are all poorer today in body, mind and spirit because of this war.
The late Justin Raimondo spent a lifetime warning us about this:
Raimondo taught me to understand that foreign policy is just war by other means, and it was the most important part of our national policy. The foreign policy orthodoxy can never be challenged in the public sphere.
It is verboten.
Because it is that which drives the Empire and all the perks that come with that for those in charge of it.
For a generation we’ve sent young men and women into a meat grinder for no real-world reason other than to protect the CIA’s opium trade and have troops ready to attack Iran if the right circumstances arose.
And those who did so have proven they have no right to speak on this ever again. They are the villains here.
Every time I take my shoes off and get porno-scanned at the airport I’m reminded of this abject failure, not of policy, but of basic governing philosophy. We Americans (yes even libertarians who warned everyone about this) are culpable for the failures not only in Afghanistan but every other place we use to pressure Iran and, by extension, Russia into submission.
For what? An outdated geopolitical theory about the world –Makinder Heartland Theory — which those in power cling to like Linus’ blanket to justify their naked bloodlust and avarice?
It’s time to put away these childish things and return to our own centers, our homes.
I welcome the mimetic collapse for millions in the center of the U.S. political spectrum. They are asking the right question, “What in god’s name was this all for in the end?”
The anti-interventionist crowd I’m proud to be a part of are getting their schadenfreude on right now but this is the exact wrong time for gloating.
This is their moment to prove you empathize with our losses so that no one should have to die again for such an ignoble cause as a pipeline or democracy. That the urge to fight for your family, your country is noble but that nobility ends at the shoreline. The message now is we want what you want, to rebuild the bonds of civil society these villains bombed without remorse and threw your children onto the altar of their evil, gutted and threw away.
You can start by remembering these 2 minutes from Ron Paul in 2009.
The Return of the Tribal King
This is the first lesson from this failure in Afghanistan that has everyone in a state of shock.
Humans are loyal to their tribes.
We spent 20 years building a government and military occupation through destruction, bombing and bribery with the goal of undermining Afghanistan’s tribal structure.
Not one whit of it remains. And yet, after 20 years of propaganda saying it was working, we’re shocked the moment we announce we’re leaving those same people, who never loved us, reverted to their tribal roots?
No amount of violence creates that. In fact, it only hardens that which is there. Vague notions of democracy and women’s rights are not compelling.
If what we offered Afghanistan’s people wanted, it wouldn’t have taken 20 years to build it. As always, the neocons were wrong. The proof is in the 72 hour collapse of the entire edifice.
The morons in power didn’t believe the goat herders wouldn’t read the tea leaves and pledge allegiance to the next most powerful group, the Taliban?
This is why I wasn’t surprised by the speed of the collapse of the Afghan government and its 300,000 strong army.
They took our money and used it to survive the occupation.
History is replete with examples of quickly deposed Viceroys after their rule breaks down.
I hope the Taliban are as good as their word to the Russians per the Moscow talks in July. If so, the chaotic period will be as brief as it possibly could be. The further bloodshed minimized and something close to order can emerge. We should all cheer for that.
When you push a people to the brink of extinction, when you force them back to their basic units of community, in Afghanistan’s example, their tribal identity, you find the limit to which they will retreat.
Having lost everything else they will always, and without fail, fight for their families to the death. Why would you expect anything else? Wouldn’t you? Nothing else matters if not your family.
This is why everyone who has gone into Afghanistan over the past 150 years has failed. Only hubris and the kind of solipsism that comes from unlimited perceived power sings a different tune.
The people who made up Afghanistan’s ‘army’ were faced with a real choice, fight for something they had no loyalty to or submit to the Taliban who now see this as the ultimate victory over the West.
The Road Back from Serfdom
That same choice is rapidly being put in front of us here in America, if not the entire West. We are ruled by stateless and foreign occupiers. There is a viceroy sporifying in the White House. There are looters and vandals running wild on Main Street, K Street and Wall Street.
They have the courts running scared, destroying the rule of law, while Congress has run out of money to bribe us with.
And it feels like we have precious few friends or even temporary allies. But we have also seen a massive wave of counter moves by those that still believe in such quaint notions as family, community and, yes, tribe.
In my last article I said it was time to strike at the root of confidence. Not the confidence of the values of our institutions but our confidence in those that rule us.
The collapse of our Afghanistan adventure is supposed to deeply shame us and humiliate us. The vandals in D.C. are chuckling in their version of Collapsitarian.
It has done that.
The media that has been their stenographers and our enemies have been stunned into a rare silence, some even imploring us to self-censor images of their failures.
The anger over this collapse is just settling in for millions of people now.
But, we have to move past that shame quickly. Now we must take that humility, which used to be the ethos of pre-empire America, and realize who the architects of this were and remove them from the public discourse. They no longer get to speak in hallowed halls and drone incantations of death and destruction, dressing it up as a righteous cause.
The no longer get to bamboozle with prepared talking points which are as pathetic as they are deceitful.
Because if we do that then those who enforce the viceroy’s chaos will also face a stark choice. I ask them openly, “Is this order?”
Is this what you are willing to die to protect?
Change is coming. You can be a part of it or run for the airports with your mask on and your vaccine QR code at the ready. Davos has tried to break our spirit by breaking our families and our tribes.
They have us fighting among ourselves while they try to run the table over the flu shot. We think ourselves superior to those Afghan goat-herders. But they still have their identities.
And now they have their country back.
I’ve herded goats, it’s a tough job. Far tougher than the work most Americans do today. So, stow the exceptionalism, back away from the shadows projected on the cave wall and reconnect with the light of reality.
Two weeks ago I implored law enforcement to see things as they were and remind themselves who it is they protect and serve.
Now is your opportunity to prove to us, in our time of need, that you are our friends and not the enemies of civil society. You have the opportunity to help restore real order. Don’t make the mistakes our soldiers and their families made, sacrificing your lives for people who despise you.
Wars of all forms are rackets.
Because the big reveal in Afghanistan is that what happened there can happen here, quickly. Those goat-herders just showed us how to defeat an Empire abroad. Now it’s time to defeat the empire within.
I ahve ahd this dream for many years of Bush, Obama, Biden and the Neocons dancing in the street of Kabul singing, “We shall overcome someday.” That nightmare is over and ours is about to begin.
Well said Tom. It high time America faced reality. It comes down to fight for your freedom or lose your soul, your future and probably your life.
“To some a dream. To others a NIGHTMARE!”. It has been said, that in an age of lies, that telling the truth is a revolutionary act. So shall it be in our age of distraction and delusion. Tom is indeed one such teller of truth.
There are those who would like nothing better, than to see the Empire fall into real civil war. Or lacking that, for it and China to cripple themselves in a pointless war.
Either would serve their purpose. What purpose? To inflict their twisted, evil ideals on the entire world.
The hour is late, but there is still hope. But only, if we remain focused on our families, traditions and our tribe.
I got chills and also a flush of optimism coming to the end of your article. I don’t see why the restoration we so desperately need in the US can’t be swift and severe. I don’t understand all the negativity and the incessant, finger-wagging I-told-you-so’s coming from patriots. We are fundamentally an optimistic polity in a way the Europeans are not. For crying out loud, we just need to stop pouting and get on the board.
Loved your recent geopolitical analysis with Alex Mercouris! You’re right–the Eurogarchs are always hatching evil plans, but the story of history is that they DON’T WORK. And yet, they keep pushing the same ideas even after they’re proven idiotic. Unreal.
Matt,
Thank you, I’m glad that the article had that effect… it was intended. Be well, stay strong.
The most likely thing – probably the only possible explanation – is that the Democrats decided that it was no longer worth the resources to occupy Afghanistan. That almost certainly means that they’re going to start some other war – Russia or China. But it might mean they’re just planning on invading America.
Afghanistan finally liberated from a regime that imposes mandatory face coverings, destroys statues, and promotes the genital mutilation of children
Looks like my reply was cut!
it was not… I have to approve them… and just woke up. :)
What I find amazing is how the “NARRATIVE” is the only thing that seems to matter to our oligarchy. Or is it that they have swallowed their own propaganda to the point where they think it is real? Or is there simply no one in Washington DC that can offer a different opinion and tell them no?
This Afghanistan intelligence “failure” (ignoring intel. you don’t want to hear) was EXACLY what General Michael Flynn was destroyed for:
“In response to a question about ISIS’s resurgence in Iraq, Obama stated on 7 January 2014: ‘…I think the analogy we use around here sometimes, and I think is accurate, is if a JV team put on Lakers uniforms, that doesn’t make them Kobe Bryant.’ Less than six months later, ISIS controlled swathes of territory across Syria and Iraq, had announced the establishment of its Caliphate and, by the end of 2014, had established transnational wilayats across the Middle East, Africa and the Subcontinent.”
Michael Flynn, former DIA chief: Obama ignored ISIS intel to fit election narrative
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2015/dec/2/michael-flynn-former-dia-chief-obama-ignored-isis-/
How many times does this have to happen? And now we have Afghan civilians falling from military airplanes! This is right up there with deciding to invade Russia without winter uniforms. IMHO
The swift collapse of Afghanistan shows how quickly things can change.
Seemingly rock solid institutions can turn to dust overnight in tumultuous times. These corrupt authoritarian clowns and their nonsense included.
It’s wise to be psychologically and emotionally prepared for anything.
You are very right Tom…
Change Is Coming!
Would somebody please email a copy of this article to Mr.Scott Morrison and the Liberal Party of Australia, and explain the workings of the ‘Davos Crowd and the planned destruction of our way of life. We desperately need a voice to wake them out of their stupor, before it’s too late.
Unfortunately, Mr. Morrison is one of the deepest members of Davos…. they don’t care… don’t look to your politicians for solutions, they don’t work for you anymore.
Thank you Tom, the thought had crossed my mind about Morrison. Now tell me that Gladys Berijeklian (?) premier of New South Wales, is one too???
Is anyone straight in the government of Australia ?
Of course she is. That’s the fundamental problem.
So you admit that the Davosians and their Manchurian Barack Obama have holed America below the waterline, and installed a senile old puppet at the apex of its government?
And they have crippled the world economy with their plandemic, while preparing to launch a global cryptocurrency to enslave us?
And they have divided us by race, and gender, and sexuality, and religion – we are now fighting amongst ourselves on multiple fronts. It’s a complete victory for the Frankfurt School……..
The 11 Point Plan of the Frankfurt School:
1. The creation of racism offenses.
2. Continual change to create confusion.
3. The teaching of sex and homosexuality to children.
4. The undermining of schools’ and teachers’ authority.
5. Huge immigration to destroy identity.
6. The promotion of excessive drinking.
7. Emptying of churches.
8. An unreliable legal system with bias against victims of crime.
9. Dependency on the state or state benefits.
10. Control and dumbing down of media.
11. Encouraging the breakdown of the family.
Surely there is no data anywhere that supports your projection of impending Davosian failure – it’s entirely a product of your motivated reasoning. You are living in a dream Tom.
A good general recognises when a battle is lost and retreats in order to gather his forces for the next one. In our case, the last one.
I think of it as Brownshirts vs Browncoats.
and the reaction to this historically is that the people get angry, get hard, resist this and ultimately make a mess of their plans… What part of ‘It’s a cycle’ do you refuse to understand?
Oh, that’s right… all of it.
Yes that’s exactly right.
HISTORICALLY people get angry and hard and resist. We’ve seen it repeatedly. Perhaps the Davosians noticed?
Perhaps that’s why the Frankfurt School made a handy list of the things that would need to be undermined or destroyed to prevent that reaction.
Newsflash Tom.
Davosians LEARN.
Did you imagine that they would keep trying the same methods over and over again, despite failing each time?
They refine their methods Tom. They learned to divide and conquer. They created the Welfare State. Promoted identity politics. Pushed MMT. UBI. They own the mainstream media. They own social media. They have marched through our institutions.
You crow about the impending Davosian failure, while unwittingly writing about their successes.
You insist the Davosians have failed, while sat in the rubble of your culture.
Learn about their methods Tom:
Cloward-Piven
Coudenhove-Kalergi.
Or, you know, be gobsmacked when they get their technocommunist Great Reset and 80% of people joyously celebrate enslavement.
Brownshirts vs Browncoats.
15 days.
It’s still going to fail Ivor because you refuse to accept the Information Problem as a basic tenet of human behavior. Write all the screeds you want … this is your shadow. This is your problem and no matter how much you try to convince me, my readers, god and the Universe itself, it’s all just shadows dancing in your head in Socrates’ cave.
You think you have turned around and looked at the light, but you haven’t. You keep running back in because your faith in people is nil.
Honestly, I’m not responding to your TL;DR’s anymore. It’s a waste of my time and I have people who want to effect change to help.
Yes I’ve done my research. The Fourth Turning. Kondratieff Waves. S-curves, the business cycle, the credit cycle. And on and on.
Orwell foresaw a time when all that would end.
By the end, Winston Smith loved the Party.
And so will 80% of the people you know.
And they are being taught that they must get angry, and hard, and must resist.
And they will.
They are the Brownshirts.
People are ALREADY angry, and hard, and will resist.
Orwell called it the Two Minutes Hate.
Humanity’s basic tenets have been harnessed Tom. The Woken SS now despise the tyranny of liberty.
So the Davosians have a proxy army, and it’s comprised of those we love and are trying to save.
““The Matrix is a system, Neo. That system is our enemy. But when you’re inside, you look around, what do you see? Businessmen, teachers, lawyers, carpenters. The very minds of the people we are trying to save. But until we do, these people are still a part of that system and that makes them our enemy.”
Brownshirts. Browncoats.
I find the neocon/MSM/“Inside the Beltway” kvetching about the waste of American blood and treasure a bit galling. Was it supposed to never end? How many lives a year were acceptable to pretend we were building a nation while we were actually literally strip-mining a de facto colony of its rare earths as “repayment” for the “assistance” we were giving them (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-afghanistan-minerals-idUSKCN1BX06G).
We passed the limit of the ‘sunk cost fallacy’ at the time of the first major battle at Tora Bora. Bush should have declared “Mission Accomplished” then and there, but the neocon security state realised this was a goldmine for extracting untold wealth from the American middle class.
Now that the American Middle class is being wiped out by the Pharmokinetic Reign of Terror, the claim they have on America’s declining Middle Class means that the MIC and their camp-followers have to give up their claim on some of the lucre. The money launderette known as Afghanistan is easier to part with than Iraq, where the laundering 100 times bigger.
Let’s hand it to Creepy Joe: Whether by accident or evil 4-D chess, he found a way to get out, though the vow to send 6,000 troops suggests the MIC aren’t willing to go without a fight. Let’s hope those troops aren’t vaxxed, because this might turn into the Mother of all Mogadishu moments if they aren’t up to the fight.
As for Europeans, they might want to learn Hazaragi, because Mutti’s swansong is likely to be to invite another million.