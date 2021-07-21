

The European Union has officially moved to ban anonymous crypto wallets in order to protect us from cyber crime and themselves from capital flight. Theirs is a move born of ideology and futility and the clearest signal yet they are preparing for the inevitable next big crash to usher in their new Monetary Order.

It will end badly for them because the U.S. and Wall St. are hip to their game.

Show Notes:

Bitcoin’s Homegrown Hash

The Coming Apotheosis of the Banks

Episode #77 — Davos and the Five Basis Points that Moved the World



