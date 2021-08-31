From the Notebook posts are reworks of posts for my Patrons. This one is from August 23rd, 2021
One of the fundamental problems of central planning of any kind is what we systemic thinkers call the ‘Law of Unintended Consequences.’ It’s not really a law but it should be.
You know you’re dealing with an ‘unintended consequence’ of a policy when the politicians, bankers, regulators and their apologists in the media say something like, ‘well, you know, no one could have foreseen {fill in the blank}.”
Some of those blanks are:
- The Housing Bubble of 2005-07 which caused the financial crisis of 2008.
- The election of Donald Trump after decades of offering false choices to the American Electorate.
- Most recently the collapse of the Afghan government to the Taliban and the U.S.’s ignominious retreat.
These are all events, and there are dozens more in your everyday life if you just begin looking for them, which nobody in charge would ever admit to having considered possible when they embarked on a particular policy but in hindsight were inevitable.
Policies of collective action under the rubric of the State, defined as that entity with the power to point guns at people to enforce their edicts, always result in these unintended consequences. But it’s not because those outcomes weren’t predictable but rather because they weren’t important to the people who implemented them in the first place.
They weighed the benefits as absolute and ignored the costs as trivial things they could, like a bad movie producer, fix in post-production.
So, with that in mind and looking at the saturation of fear porn and relentless march towards a locked-down, totally-controlled and regimented society as a result of COVID-9/11, I give you this note the other day from TASS, the Russian State’s news service.
Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Public’s attitude to globalization underwent shift during pandemic
People’s attitude to free trade and globalization has changed a lot since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Support for barrier-free trade has considerably declined. Russia is one of the global leaders in terms of people’s negative view of globalization, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes, citing a poll conducted by the Ipsos company and the World Economic Forum. Only 48% of those surveyed in 25 countries agree that globalization is good for their countries. In Russia, one in three people stated that they reject the notion that globalization facilitates an effective economic policy.
Experts are not surprised by the declining interest in globalization. “People in large economic powers can see their daily expenses increase. Consumer prices used to be more stable before globalization began and free-trade zones were created,” economist Andrei Loboda said, pointing out that the change of sentiment had been sparked by rising inflation affecting economies worldwide.
Globalization has reached its limits and stopped boosting economic growth, BCS Chief Investment Strategist Maxim Shein pointed out. “The population’s income is falling, hence the decline in support [for globalization idea],” he said.
“A high level of consumption, easy access to any goods at relatively low prices, good wages, high pensions and access for businesses to foreign markets – all this used to be associated with globalization. However, in the late 20th and early 21st century, the global economy started to face crises, rising unemployment, a decline in the middle class and increasing income inequality. All these issues are also directly related to globalization,” Associate Professor with Department of Enterprise and Logistics at Plekhanov Russian University of Economics Igor Stroganov emphasized. Besides, large transnational companies and retail chains enter foreign markets, destroying small and medium-sized businesses and local agriculture. “In addition, labor migration increases competition on the labor market. People in many countries feel that way,” the economist stressed.
While we are bombarded daily by new polls suggesting that a majority of Americans love their mask or believe their neighbors should be held down and forcibly injected with an experimental gene therapy, the Russians have looked upon the face of the New Normal and rejected it.
This is the unintended consequence of pushing for Globalism, people see it for what it is and reject it.
The big question is why and to answer that I want to discuss what’s not discussed in the TASS note.
The Toxic Spread Trade
What’s not covered here is the role that central banking and the Cantillion Effect have on prices. The Cantillion Effect is where price rises from monetary inflation have a delayed effect as the new money spreads out through the society. Those that receive the money first get to spend that money at today’s prices which, over time, raises everyone else’s bid for the good or service that money then procures.
In reality, government is only in control of that first spend — from its coffers to the supplier. After that they money flow is chaotic based on the marginal utility needs of the person who receives it. But, what you can be assured of is no matter what, those closest to the source of the money have a massive advantage over those at the economic fringes.
This is why I find all the hand-wringing modern Progressives do over government spending so thoroughly repulsive. They argue for the very thing to help ‘poor people’ which impoverished them in the first place.
Their argument is instead of giving the money to the banks or the corporations but directly to the people then that would equalize the previous theft, a kind of reparations for past monetary sins. Of course, this is patent nonsense. Giving people money rather than just stop stealing from them is not the way back to a moral and sustainable economy.
But it is their path to more permanent power. Ah Ha!
So, the effect of central banks around the world printing money is to create a constant Cantillion effect at the national level. In the case of the U.S., The Fed gives the U.S. government and its member banks preferred access to capital at the lowest costs to borrow, while you get access at the highest cost, i.e. higher interest rates.
This subsidizes overseas investment while overstating the strength of the U.S. dollar, because those dollars can be spent to more effectively procure overseas labor and property than buying those same things here.
This exports the monetary inflation overseas while keeping a lid on domestic prices at home. It’s why it’s also so disingenuous of economic commentators to use domestic CPI as a measure of inflation to invalidate the Quantity Theory of Money, which I’ve written about before. If the money goes overseas, something’s price is getting inflated, just not that thing we’re measuring.
Using the CPI to measure inflation is like trying to measure a board with a stopwatch. It’s the wrong tool for the job.
As the Fed pushes and pulls the money supply through ‘monetary policy’ over time it greatly exaggerates the natural boom and bust cycle of the economy.
Now let’s take this one step further and think on the arguments made by Jeff Snider at Alhambra Partners who argues that with the creation of the offshore Eurodollar shadow banking system, the Fed itself isn’t even in control of its own monetary policy, those markets are.
This is another example of unintended consequences of major policy changes, turning over the role of new money creation to a central bank, versus basing it on a hard reserve asset like gold. It spawns a rough beast the central bank can’t control anymore than the government can control how you spend the money it pays you.
So, when those titanic forces want to enter into new markets through cheap money they demand it from the Fed and eventually the Fed accommodates them lest it get blamed for causing a global depression… sound familiar?
I’m simplifying Jeff’s arguments here, but the fundamental point he makes is valid.
At the same time it’s also irrelevant to the current argument because it doesn’t matter if the Fed or the Eurodollar depositors control the rate of new money creation. The Cantillion Effect of how that new money spreads globalism is the same, only the points of origin are different.
The Imperial Marsh
Large scale producers take advantage of the situation by investing overseas during the busts and repatriating their capital during the booms. In effect, they are reloading and waiting for the next Fed-induced cycle to commence. As those closest to the Fed, if not telling the Fed what to do, then they will also be best prepared when the policy shifts to take advantage of it.
This dynamic has played out at an accelerating pace during the 21st century as these boom/bust cycles become more and more erratic and the ‘monetary policy’ employed to support them more and more reckless.
In the end, it is the countries that begin rejecting this scheme by de-dollarizing that are the ones who insulate themselves from the effects of this capital in-and-out flow. That’s why I’ve been bullish on Russia since 2013, ignoring people calling it a ‘value trap’ early on because of low equity market multiples.
Putin rejected globalism as an economic weapon and, in effect, turned globalism on itself by doing this. At the same time, he maneuvered Russia to control the marginal barrel of oil produced in the world. This gave Russia the unique position of inserting the ruble into global trade while improving its regional relevance as the rebirth of central Asia can now commence with the collapse of the U.S. occupation of Afghanistan and the final nail in the coffin of the remnants of the British Empire.
From here the ruble’s fortunes look bright as long as the Bank of Russia doesn’t revert to its old ways.
Rejecting globalism is a real problem now for the Great Reset as individual countries can now move to regain control over transnationals who were told they would be allowed to run the world. Martin Armstrong has banged his shoe on the table about Big Tech getting the roles of the money-center banks for nearly two years.
Today I see the signs of the titanic struggle between the central banks and the shadow banking system complicating the plans of The Davos Crowd’s Great Reset everywhere as Big Tech makes good on its promises assist in the COVID-9/11 operation to destroy and remake the world.
In recent months, the clear policy from Premier Xi Jinping is for China to move rapidly to lockdown its domestic economy, cut down its tallest poppies, and send foreign capital packing. It never gave the Western banks the access they wanted. It was always globalism on China’s terms, not the West’s.
Now that Xi is making his moves, Davos is making theirs, attempting to blame them for COVID-9/11 and turn Americans into raving anti-China hawks willing to salve a bruised national ego by blowing shit up in China’s backyard.
Let’s hope this is the one aspect of the Great Reset that fails to materialize completely.
Rejecting western Globalists was Russia’s sin as well. Putin’s biggest challenge in his 20+ years in power has been to gain control over his central bank and the Russian financial system such that their inherent corruption worked for Russia and not for Davos. Russia, out of necessity, is much farther along in its quest to reverse/arrest globalism than China is.
You can clearly see the hand of Davos at the legislative level trying to keep forcing this to work. The EU still enters trade negotiations demanding a country give it veto power over its “partner’s” local governments in bilateral trade…. and notice how many of these deals they’ve signed in the past couple of years.
Zero.
Globo-Homo-Economicus
COVID-9/11 is globalism’s last stand. It’s goal is explicitly to burn the world down to ‘build back better.’ I’m sure Davos asked both Xi and Putin many times to join the big club for the big win and they both said, “No.” This is where culture and history asserts itself.
Seriously, do these people have no memory of how Europe and the U.K. have treated China and Russia?
So, the WEF is now accelerating its scorched earth strategy. It’s clearly using what leverage it has in U.S. institutions to expend the last of the U.S.’s political capital with diplomatic and geopolitical ‘gaffes’ that even an amateur wouldn’t make. When you see government policy an order of magnitude more incompetent than can be explained by internal squabbling and petty corruption, you are dealing with something willful.
This is always what I’ve envisioned the ‘failure’ of the Great Reset to look like whenever I’ve invoked that idea. They’ve taken their shot at it. Where they have the most control and favorable laws/infrastructure — i.e. the English Commonwealth, France, Italy, Germany, Spain — they are ramping up the tyranny.
In the U.S. they are moving rapidly to liquidate as much of the U.S. as possible after having already reversed most of the good things done under Trump. Pelosi first moved back the deadline on the Budget/Infrastructure/Debt Ceiling until October. Now she’s really twisting arms behind the scenes while Afghanistan takes all the attention trying to shoehorn them all through in the confusion.
If she can’t get that done then the House and Senate could get quickly bogged down in Afghanistan hearings, if not impeachment/25th Amendment talks. This is part of the reason why I think Powell was surprisingly dovish the other day at Jackson Hole. He’s got to stay on D.C.’s good side to get re-confirmed. He can afford, right now, to let the pressure off the global financial system until another funding crisis emerges in the domestic money markets.
So, the USDX falls a little, the euro backs away from oblivion and we look ahead at the German elections and the next FOMC meeting.
None of this is good news for globalists and globalism since they need that nearly $5 trillion to complete their takeover of the U.S. financial and political system. You don’t have to be a dog to smell the rising fear. It’s palpable now.
Pelosi needs these bills passed or her leadership of the Dems will collapse. The Squad is barking about getting rid of Powell while Pelosi begins to realize the whole administration is collapsing faster than Biden’s cognitive function.
The globalists need perpetual war in ‘shitholes’ around the world to keep laundering the easy Fed Funny Bucks to keep the entire Ponzi Scheme alive. With Afghanistan now off the table, where are we sending the military next to export
inflation democracy?
But Powell, like the rest of them, know that globalism is failing and pushing any further for it will only accelerate the creation of what Vaclav Havel called “parallel systems.” Systems that exist outside of their control. So, I think he’s treading carefully here with monetary policy on purpose.
It’s Davos that is getting desperate. The more they grasp for total control the easier it becomes to see the Law of Unintended Consequences rearing its head as new solutions to age-old problems proliferate.
Don’t believe me?
The best and brightest in the U.S. stopped being engineers and scientists two generations ago when we stopped ‘building things.’ They became financiers and lawyers. This was an unintended consequence of the money flowing from D.C. and The Fed to those jobs to feed the growing regulatory state. Their kids learned to code because that’s where the growth was as the cheap money was funneled to subsidize the creation of today’s Big Data and AI systems they believe they will use to control the flow of everything the world over.
Today, however, those best and brightest have left Google and Facebook and are working in crypto to solve the very problem which started all this pernicious globalism in the first place. I’m not the only one seeing it. It’s clear where the innovation is and what these people’s motivations are — to reverse the Cantillion effect of privilege granted to those close to the King and let capital flow to where the people need it not where the tyrants do.
The Russians may be leading the way, if the polls are correct. Reject empire and ‘greatness,’ they are telling us. Our leadership is trying to shame us over Afghanistan. Don’t let them. Be contrite but internalize the lesson of humility and get back to work rebuilding what’s been lost. Opportunities for new systems abound.
Because the final consequence of Cantillion’s observations about prices is that eventually you run out of ways to squeeze people through fear and inflation. When that happens they squeeze back.
Excellent stuff – so rare to see any commentators who understand the Cantillon Effect and how it’s been operating (I’ve seen the asset price inflation referred to as “sequesteflation”)
And your analysis of what the Davosians are attempting is top notch – I think that’s exactly right.
We only disagree about what happens next.
You think they will just keep gunning the engine, like George Clooney’s doomed Captain Billy Tyne in the denouement of Perfect Storm – desperately failing to crest the wave of rising anger and flipping over to drown in the ruins of their globalist boat.
Whereas……….
I think they have used greedy politicians and pet Krugmanite economists to produce the loosest of co-ordinated global monetary policy and have established the preconditions for a global economic crisis, which they have now made inevitable with their plandemic. Now they merely need to menace us with their Cyberhobgoblin and the indoctrinated will beg to be branded like cattle and led to safety into their Great Reset, if only they will get Netflix working again.
Even if you cannot accept that was their plan from the start, surely you can countenance it as a Plan B, or even as a Hail Mary? Or scorched earth? You honestly believe they will just………fail?
They’ll just…………….go quietly?
I don’t believe they will go quietly. I believe they will still fail. Those things are not mutually exclusive. The signs are all around you that they are failing as those parallel systems build up and disobedience eventually dooms all of this.
Seriously, no offense here, but Europeans routinely underestimate just how BIG the U.S. is. The idea of locking it down is literally ludicrous.
Agreed – a rifle behind every blade of grass.
But an extended power cut across the country, as a result of a cyberattack blamed on “domestic extremists” or “Russian hackers”?
Some would say there have been several dress rehearsals already.
Too many dress rehearsals for that. And more than people who are alert to this fuckery. I think you also underestimate just how many people are capable of living off grid or in gen backup power here. We’re not all far slob People of WalMart. Florida Man is the guy you want to know but no self-respecting shitlib on Twitter
Would admit to knowing.
Well if I’m right your site will probably be down, so at that point I’ll have to trust you will imagine my mic drop.
And I’m sure you’re right that a great many Americans are self-sufficient enough to ride out the days of cybercrisis, but even a shortish power outage (14 days?) would cause total chaos in the urban and suburban U.S, agreed?
Imagine what 90 days of “The Blackout” would do.
America (and maybe Russia) is just about the last hope. As a person in Canada, I mainly see well trained / cowed people who never question the narrative presented to them by the media. I really hope I’m wrong, but I have a job where I deal with a large number of people from all strata of society daily. However, there is a test coming up: There is a Federal election on September 20 in Canada with only one country-wide party who has a platform of de-globalisation, free speech and no more Covid crap – the PPC. How well they do will tell you where the Canadian population is at. All the other parties are pro globalisation, pro lockdown, pro vaccine, anti free speech. If the PPC even get 10% of the vote, I will be amazed. God bless “Florida Man”.
I’m waiting, ( not holding my breath though ) for some main stream Federal politician, in a country undergoing elections, come out with the proposition that “Freedom” should be an overarching theme for election. Even one to take the stance that what’s going is is enough and this needs to end. That should be a huge indicator, of the realities of the situation.
Didn’t Ron Paul try that?
The problem isn’t just Biden. I mean Biden is an idiot, but there is a deep bench of idiots. In both parties. Geezers who passed their sell by dates decades ago. Public school failures like AOC and her squad of the stupid.
The problem is that Americans are looking for a different corrupt idiot to replace the current corrupt idiots. The problem is the size and scope of the federal bureaucracy, not the corrupt idiot at the helm.
The solution was explained by Thomas Jefferson centuries ago. That government which governs least, governs best.
Washington DC needs to be declawed, de-powered, and made much much smaller.
The government needs to be less in our lives. Period. We don’t need a different idiot, we need no idiot.
A most outstanding expansion upon an earlier Munchings. You’re making me VERY nostalgic for the good ole Red Pill days of 2015, for I sure haven’t seen the phrase “Globo-Homo” since the Manosphere took a big Shit once Trump took office.
I’m too jaded for much hope right now (Lord Foul once said to Thomas Covenant ,”You Cannot HOPE”, Chronicles of the Unbeliever, great fantasy series when I once read such things), but I think I’ve seen a few Cracks in the COVID-9/11 Wall of Censorship in last 24hrs. Both of these are from CNBC: Scott Gottlib, Trumps former FDA director, says natural acquired immunity needs to be factored into COVID restrictions & mandates, and there’s a current Breaking News headline on CNBC-Amazon pushing horse deworming drug to fight COVID. Of course CNBC wouldn’t name the drug-Ivermectin. These are small signposts-as Luke Groman would say, yet I think they’re noteworthy.
Outstanding content!!!
I am often surprised that only two outcomes are considered. If the federalists lose control of the economy (value in currency) how will it’s mercenary employees react? I agree this would be after the loss of value of most if not all other currencies but is inescapable. The Chinese and Russians are preparing to re-establish the inter-governmental gold standard to maintain federal level trade avenues and to re-establish them post the final currency collapse. It reminds one of Watto’s comment when trade is based on things “more real”. Will the Doctor, policeman, baker or other producer show up for pretend pay?
A possible eventuality would be fragmentation of the pre-existing federation into like minded people. Perhaps along cultural (tribal) and geographic lines. There is evidence this is already in it’s infant form. The migration patterns for the past few years are a curious phenomenon. Some will gravitate to oligarchies continuing the path of communalism, some enclaves of individual rights and responsibilities and everything in between.
If so, the question is how will life feel in these separate camps?
Thanks for your thinking. Very stimulating.
Should we own gold?
yes
Tom – do you think that precious metal will be throttled in some manner when our currencies melt down?
Perhaps by insisting that bullion dealers are “licensed”?
Yes, in various technical ways… raising taxes, mostly. It’s already in place keeping the price down to retard sector investment… but as I’ve pointed out, with the implementation of Basel III it will behoove the ECB, esp. if it gets into a pissing contest with the Bundesbanke, to raise the gold price to offset falling Eurobond prices.
TOM WROTE: “In recent months, the clear policy from Premier Xi Jinping is for China… send foreign capital packing.”
If anyone is interested, this is a Chinese (P.L.A.) analysis of American economics and foreign policy. Obviously, it is not flattering to the United States, but I feel that its beneficial to understand how others interpret world events.
Apparently the Chinese have noticed a cyclical pattern to US economic and foreign policy that involves periods of a weak and strong dollar and the periodic financial collapses that have occurred in Latin America, Asia, etc…
The article asserts that the United States staves off inflation by exporting dollars abroad when the dollar is weak and then when the dollar becomes strong (through US foreign policy meddling) the nations that were dependent on a weak dollar can no longer service their loans, forcing insolvency and subsequent “fire sales” that the US exploits.
ARTICLE:
PLA Strategist: The U.S. Uses Its Dollar to Dominate the World
“Now, It Is Time to Harvest China”
“By issuing debt, the U.S. brings a large amount of dollars from overseas back to the U.S.’s three big markets: the commodity market, the Treasury Bills market, and the stock market. The U.S. repeats this cycle to make money: printing money, exporting money overseas, and bringing money back. The U.S. has thus become a financial empire.”
http://chinascope.org/archives/6458
So, if this is how the Chinese are thinking then “sending foreign capital packing” makes sense, as it forces the United States to choke on its own dollar printing (ie it can no longer export dollars to China to forestall domestic inflation). Also, is this one of the reasons for the Reverse Repo $1.4 trillion dollar sink/trap? If the US dollars can’t flow outward, they must flow somewhere. Finally, if you are looking for a reason for the abrupt withdrawal from Afghanistan (to maximize chaos), according to the rubric laid out in the article above, this would be to disrupt the Chinese Belt & Road Initiative and make it an undesirable destination for capital.
I am not saying any of the above is true, or that the Chinese analysis is correct, but I think it is something to think about and consider. There are a lot of financial levers out there and many interested parties trying to direct them.
China benefited for decades from the free market policies of Deng Xaiopeng. While Beijing maintained the outward appearance of central control, special economic zones actually fueled growth.
Xi is quietly reversing the policies of Deng. Xi is bringing back central economic planning, which will cripple innovation and economic growth.
Deng’s policies didn’t turn things around instantly, and they paid dividends to China for decades after he left office.
Xi’s counter-policies will take several years to cripple the Chinese economy, and they will continue to harm China for decades after Xi is gone.
Consider that China initially benefited from Mao’s one child policy — fewer mouths to feed, etc. But the damage was much longer and the worst effects are just starting.
The USDollar is America’s problem — not Washington DC’s problem, America’s problem.
The latent effects of Mao’s one child policy, and the stifling effects of Xi’s re-centralization are China’s problem
/Deng’s policies didn’t turn things around instantly, and they paid dividends to China for decades after he left office./
Including Deng’s one child policy? (Which was reversed by Xi, btw.)
I don’t agree. I think Xi, looked at his country and saw the CCP was losing control of the population and the culture of excess which grates against the communist philosophy. He has gone after corruption in the party ranks and now is cleaning up, in his mind the business community and reminding them whose in charge and while they can aspire to comfort and good things, they can’t aspire to greatest that overshadows or eclipses the party. There are two great career paths under communism, the Party and the military, there can be no others, the party will not tolerate anything else. They need the “best and the brightest ” in those careers to maintain control. I see the logic in it to a degree, it keeps social cohesion, in theory. In their minds excess breeds jealousy which then breeds social unrest. The problem is the rule of unintended consequences. I’m by no means saying he’s correct in his assessment. It’s the line in Batman that Tom is fond of, “You think your money gives you power over me ? ” The One child policy died, ten years ago.
Yes MGS. Exactly right
Anon, you coward. Use an actual name even if it isn’t your own.
Also learn to read. Deng implemented free market policies. That is what I wrote. I didn’t comment pro or con about his social / population control policies. I wrote about his economic policies.
I wrote about Xi reversing those economic policies, causing china to centralize command again.
Please don’t go off on a tangent about which Chinese premier had the best social policy or who had the most fashion sense in your scatter brain opinion. Try to stick to the subject being discussed.
And use your own name (or at least a unique ID) so the rest of us can skip over your comments.
If you have spare time I recommend this video for a more historic overview.
https://matthewehret.substack.com/p/overcoming-limits-to-growth-and-the
What we are beginning to see since Covid9/11 is the shapes of very very long term historic processes. It is not even clear if these processes are being controlled or “unintended”. That is why the ConT. word is so effective because as Marx said: “The people have no historic memory”.
Interesting analysis, and I pray you are correct about the ultimate failure of Davos. At this point, however, even if the Davos gang fails, it is clear that the US is set up for big changes and some hard times.
I do have one observation. You said: “I’m sure Davos asked both Xi and Putin many times to join the big club for the big win and they both said, “No.” This is where culture and history asserts itself.”
Prior to reading your piece, I had already spent a lot of time wondering about this. I find myself considering, as improbable as the thought seems on the surface, that at some level, Xi (at least) might be acting in concert with certain elites in the West, at least as regards the COVID phenomenon, although for his own reasons.
This is the only conclusion I can reach that explains what happened at the Wuhan lab. It seems well established that biowarfare development was and is done at this lab, as well as the more pedestrian medical bioresearch. Also, this fact has been known to US officialdom for a long time. It is difficult to explain why the US would fund and provide technical support for “gain-of-function” research at such a facility, run by and under the direct control of a nation we have practically started a cold war with and have been in the process of publicly vilifying for several years as inimical to our national interests.
It’s difficult to dismiss this as standard US bureaucratic incompetence. As the prospect of supporting possible biowarefare at an “enemy” research facility did not give us any pause whatsoever, one can only conclude that both parties had their own reasons for cooperating in this work. And I can’t come up with any motive strong enough for the US to take such a risk if China was truly considered the enemy that our government’s public face would have us believe.
Then again the entire Wuhan lab episode could have been a setup from the beginning. You have NIH funds, virii and talent being funneled to foreign labs all for the purposes of “probable deniability” and then you deliberately release a viral agent, perhaps the very one being experimented upon, in and around the same facility you’re bankrolling. All hell breaks loose and then you back stab your “partner” and cry foul. You already knew their psychology and how they’d respond so your subsequent response is aligned with theirs. All baked into the cake. Everything else being obfuscation or suppression of any evidence to the contrary of the official narrative and you have the biggest scam the world has ever known. And before you have time to set your sites and nail the bastards they’ll drop another hammer… which I’ll call WAR… and all eyes will be misdirected towards that lie to cover up the past lies. And so on and so forth. All by design and it’ll be big, brutal and bloody before anyone can even think about building anything back.
/It is difficult to explain why the US would fund and provide technical support for “gain-of-function” research/
Here is an idea. As a scientist, who has worked in the pharma field and reviewed the literature, all of the pieces of the current virus were “on the shelf”. Pretty much like an unassembled
Lego set. So, from a national security standpoint, thinking that someone, somewhere, would build this type of virus (hence all of the “odd” /prescient warnings about a coming pandemic from Fauci & Gates even identifying coronavirus as the most likely agent) you needed to have countermeasures (vaccine or therapeutics) in place. But how do you develop a vaccine if there is an embargo on Gain of Function research? (See the Catch-22?). You could not do this in the USA but you could do it in China… and additionally, there were no doubt spooks about that thought if they had a “foot in the door” in the Chinese labs, they could keep an eye on things. And if you went the secret route and the Chinese detected it, you would have a viral arms race on your hands.
An analogy to this would be the Atomic Bomb:
Once scientists learned how to build a bomb, one had to be built.
There was a brief movement in the United States, when it was clear that Germany would be defeated (and was nowhere near to developing its own bomb thanks to the Alsos Mission info), to not assemble the bomb, but how practical would that have been given the Soviet Union’s aspirations? So, you could imagine that if an embargo was passed in the United States against building a bomb, the US would have constructed it in another country that did not have such restrictions. And it could also be imagined (before the Cold War really took off) that the US would have shared the science and development of atomic energy with the Soviet Union, so as to keep an eye on them and forestall the building of a bomb.
I would like to call this phenomenon some kind of “fundamental law” and we see it quite commonly… with the DHS when they began collecting all of our communications. I think it was Gorbachev who said: “the only way to stop the nefarious exploitation of personal information is not to collect it.” It also shows up as the Achilles heel of fiat currencies… if a government has the power to freely and irresponsibly print money, it eventually will.
For what it is worth…
Your first error in judgment: unintended consequences. I submit that all the consequences rolling out are fully intended and desired. For millennia.
Jan,
Note that I address that point directly in the article. That said, if they were all powerful then why does shit happen they have to improvise to in real time?
And why are all of their past promises failing such that they now have to create new shit up on the fly to make it all work.
I refuse to subscribe to the omnipotence of Davos or anyone else. I don’t underestimate their ability to maneuver, but I don’t think they are all that and a bag of chips either.
If you do, then strap on the feedbag of SOMA.
In short, they aren’t closet Austrians. They are what they look like. Delusional assholes with guns.
Here’s my theory, for what it’s worth.
The Davosians want global government, so are looking to end national leadership. Indeed they are looking to end the idea of nations.
So they spent the 20th century laying the groundwork (Frankfurt School, Cloward-Piven, Coudenhove-Kalergi etc), and the last two decades undermining the nation state by installing their creatures to make the key ones ungovernable. In these final stages they are installing imbecile patsies to take the blame for those about to fail, and demonizing any they’ve been unable to compromise.
“The world’s problems are too complex for national leadership to handle them. We need global government”
The Chinese and Russians didn’t want to play, could not be undermined and their leadership could not be proven incompetent, so the Davosians got their American puppets to pretend the Russians were hackers. They got the Brits to pretend the Russians were poisoners. Now they are threatening to claim COVID was a Chinese bioweapon.
Just negotiating tactics to get them to take their seats at the globalist table. Join us or die.
COVID and the imminent cyberattack are really just to destroy the global economy and get us to beg for their Great Reset, but why not also threaten to lay the blame at the feet of the holdouts?
Never let crises go to waste.
You’re right about Davos, but wrong, I think, about their place in the hierarchy.
Not to quibble, though. I’m a new reader and find your thinking and writing refreshingly “calling spades spades.”
Herk, you aren’t alone in that position.
Nice work, Jan. It’s not the first rodeo for these folks.
A “poll” conducted by Politico? That’s like asking the Devil himself to be honest.
Just saw this….at what point does “recommend” become a command … and Labor Day becomes Every Day…
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/unvaccinated-americans-shouldnt-travel-on-labor-day-weekend-says-cdc-director-11630511995
There is a federal law against using marijuana and other illegal drugs. No one cares.
There are multiple laws against illegal immigrants— the traitor with dementia doesn’t even pretend to obey or care about that law.
There are laws against the FBI fabricating evidence, against withholding exculpatory evidence, and laws against FBI officials willfully committing perjury. Not only did James Comey ignore those laws, he flamboyantly ignored them and the media was all to happy to applaud his lawlessness. James Comey got a book deal for breaking the law.
Anthony fauci illegally sponsored gain of function research, in a foreign country, using taxpayer funds. Anyone notice the long arm of the law arresting that lying dirtbag?
There are multiple laws against public officials soliciting or accepting bribes. The Biden family business is accepting bribes.
How could Nancy pelosi afford to illegally go to her hair dresser during Fauci’s illegal lockdown if she wasn’t constantly engaged in insider trading, which is supposedly illegal?
Biden admitted his eviction moratorium extension was illegal, but he was going to extend it anyway because it would take the courts months to make a ruling. By that time, he would have thrown an additional $59 billion into the wind. Biden knew what he was doing was illegal and did it anyway.
.
When deciding whether to obey a law we don’t like, everyone should follow the examples set by our leaders. Ignore any laws you don’t agree with.
The majority of the USA voted to void all laws when the majority voted for a known bribe taker with dementia.
Why is Russia so avidly on board the vaccination train?
They are not on board.
Putin expressly stated that taking any vaccine is a personal choice and no one should be forced.
He issued an executive order prohibiting government and private companies from requiring covid drugs.
Russia is allowing its people freedom to choose. The tyrants in Washington DC are coercing Americans.
Well, Biden is coercing some Americans while abandoning others. It depends on what flavor ice cream he had this morning.
They are on board with their version of the vaccine train. There’s a difference. It’s a proven technique, it’s not new, or experimental. Why do western countries deny Russians access to the distribution of the vaccine in western countries ? They were mass producing the Vaccine a full 3-5 mo before any Western version. To this day the US and EU won’t allow distribution of Sputnik V in it’s territories ? It is a large revenue generating item, for whoever producing it. There are so many why, if question surrounding this virus. I think Politics is central to it.