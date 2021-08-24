From the Notebook Posts are reworks of posts first published for my Patrons. This one is from August 21st.
With the collapse of Afghanistan and the clear inability of Joe Biden to handle the situation the clock is winding down quickly on The Davos Crowd to figure out how to keep things from going completely off the rails.
Opposition to mandatory vaccination and the public use of private medical data is rising far quicker than they anticipated. It’s exposing the extent of the uselessness of the people installed by them in places of power around the world to effect the Great Reset.
From New Zealand to Canada, France to the White House, Davos thought they could basically pull an Emperor Palpatine and just ‘make The Great Reset legal’ and it would all work itself out. That is clearly not happening.
The stories coming out of Australia are as deeply disturbing as Biden’s bungling the retreat from Afghanistan. It highlights how quickly petty tyrants have turned into inhuman killers of the defenseless, i.e. rescue dogs in Australia who were shot and gassed for being exposed to COVID-9/11.
But, then again, this is the fundamental problem with collectivists of all types. They hate those things they want to protect. The same people criminalize ‘animal abuse’ then lobby for, fund and create through taxes doggie concentration camps at the local county run shelter.
Life to them is cheap. So cheap that they abstract the value of it to zero in order to justify their lust to rule over others, masking their fear of a hostile and unpredictable world. What’s being done to dogs in New South Wales will escalate to unvaxxed humans if this isn’t stopped in its tracks.
Once the dehumanization starts it doesn’t end until the tyrants are overthrown and defeated. Moreover, when one group is pushed to the brink of extinction that puts them in the position to fight back harder than they have ever fought back before.
Existential threats are like that.
So, heaven help the tyrants Down Under, because there is a special place in Dante’s EZ-Bake Oven (H/T Dennis Miller) for people who gas rescue dogs.
To Every Season, Churn, Churn, Churn
The point of this is that this rising opposition to the New Normal as promoted by Davos is forcing an acceleration of their plans. I’ve talked about this before. And when you see a 180 degree shift in a media narrative you have to take it seriously.
Because it means something significant has changed.
The media and most of D.C. has turned on Biden in a complete 180, just like they did on the COVID-9/11 lab leak theory once it became useful for Davos to do so and Dr. Fauci was caught by Rand Paul red handed lying to Congress.
Now, I believe strongly that the mess in Kabul was planned chaos. It was designed to make the U.S. look like a bunch of bungling morons. I’ll lay aside, for now, the reality that the messy pull-out from Afghanistan was meant to sow chaos there, leaving behind billions in weapons to help the Afghan army and others to snipe at the Taliban and frustrate their ability to form a government.
Biden has been set up to take the blame for this. He’s neither prepared for it nor even capable of processing the speed at which this is happening. It’s almost like he, like us, is lost in The Churn as expressed by Amos Burton from James S.A. Corey’s The Expanse series. To remind you …
… The Churn is that moment when, “the rules of the game change.” Which game?
Amos: {from The Expanse} “The only game. Survival. When the jungle tears itself down and builds itself into something new. Guys like you and me, we end up dead. Doesn’t really mean anything. Or, if we happen to live through it, well that doesn’t mean anything either.”
Embedded in Amos’ idea of The Churn, however, is that while the rules change, society itself keeps on keeping on. So many people right now are trying to analyze the political situation in terms of The Churn, the normal ebb and flow of who has the upper hand in the power struggle.
In fact, I don’t believe we’re in the normal Churn of events. This feels like something far different.
Back to Biden, because he clearly isn’t a guy who will survive this. If he hadn’t spent his one lifetime in service of the most venal forms of corruption I’d almost feel sorry for him because elder abuse is ad awful reflection on any society, as gassing rescue dogs is. But, like I said, we’re dealing with people who have no soul, no center and only the unquenchable envy that resides in those without those things searching for meaning in their meaningless existence.
So, Biden is not long for this life in the public eye. He is quickly being pushed out of the picture, another dog put down to pave the road to global serfdom.
I Think I’m Turning Euro-cheese
Now, in contrast, have you noticed how the UK, France and Germany are all getting the big pass on getting their people out of Kabul even though they were in the know about the situation there?
Have you noticed the desperate bleats from people like Tony Blair and EU Foreign Minister Josef Borrell about the loss of Afghanistan?
Obviously, this is meant to distract from rising civil unrest at home, but the real takeaway is to further divide Europe from the US on everything
In their power-soaked, globalism-addled minds, how can Davos’ ideas survive if it can’t milk the U.S. tax-cow to spend trillions on protecting their interests in central Asia?
Boris Johnson’s government just voted to hold Biden in contempt for his Afghanistan debacle.
Biden’s team mismanaged the Afghanistan retreat knowing full well what was likely to happen. The knives are already out for his National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
Macron, Merkel and the truly feckless British all knew the situation in country. Admitting Biden’s failure in Afghanistan is the one thing neocons and neoliberals truly agree on.
So their turning on him through the media reveals clearly the rules of the game have changed again.
At the same time, Alex Mercouris was correct in his assessment that Kamala Harris is also being sidelined because she’s not in Afghanistan or at least overseas coordinating with these foreign allies to work through the situation and get the Americans trapped there out.
She’s in Singapore and Vietnam getting hammered by the press and laughing about Americans being left behind while making bland and vaguely submissive statements about China’s claims in the South China Sea.
What’s on display here is the tired old narrative, “We do everything better than the Yanks.” This also helps lessen the blow to the cognitive dissonance the Leftards are going through as this thing falls apart. They are rapidly coming to the conclusion that they ‘elected’ a sundowning fungus for President over a guy they hated for no other reason than because they were told by the very architects of this Afghanistan tragedy that he was a Nazi.
The programming is deep folks, on both sides of the political aisle.
There are plenty waking up but it may not be enough before everything explodes.
We are in the early moments of stage-managing Biden’s exit speech. But since we’ve also entered into a new game, the old rules don’t necessarily apply.
The big question now is, what happens next?
Kamala Chameleon
I have to believe Davos has already calculated what their best course of action is. I’m going to start by stating I don’t think Kamala Harris is the answer for them, unless the goal is for the next president to be so thoroughly hated by an angry, confused America that the country literally tears itself in two.
This is not an unreasonable assumption to make.
The problem is she may be the biggest problem they have now, because she’s not on anyone’s team but Team Harris. I think that may be why she’s in Singapore now to see if she can curry the right favors and be allowed to take over.
Getting rid of Biden will not be difficult at this point.
So, Harris, while she is hated by everyone, is also uniquely unqualified for the job as president. That being said, she’s not unqualified at being a schemer and a power-seeker. She and Obama must get along famously.
That said, I’m sure she’s game-planned out her course to the Presidency even if Davos, who, in my read, may want something different; someone in these post-Churn times who is more predictable.
If public outrage over Afghanistan reaches any kind of fever pitch, because of, say, Benghazi-like images of Americans getting shot and dragged through the streets of Kabul blaring nightly on what passes for news in the U.S., then Biden will have to resign.
With Biden submitting to the Taliban’s timeline for withdrawal and the 20th anniversary of 9/11 around the corner… does this really seem so far-fetched?
They shoot rescue dogs, don’t they?
If we add in definitive proof through the audits that the Democrats cheated in the election during this, then we have maximum chaos and Harris doesn’t survive that either. Remember, Davos used the pivot on COVID-9/11’s origin to foment anti-China sentiment in the U.S.
Using the audits to pivot and delegitimize Harris at the same time seems both in character and very possible.
Now why wouldn’t that mean a restoration of Trump? Well, has the Supreme Court done anything notable except cower since Davos put their full-court press on last summer?
When I say I think the U.S. is being liquidated, I’m serious folks.
I don’t see Kamala Harris, the ultimate political diversity hire, surviving that. In fact, the Democrats would be in complete disarray if the audits began causing real ground-level unrest. The mid-terms are already a lost cause. So, time is of the essence to get this operation done.
Maybe I’m being too reductionist here as Harris has plenty of cards to play within the Democratic party apparatus, but only if her position is considered legitimate and only if the Democrats are more than two steps ahead of the lynch mob.
25th Amendment Nervous Breakdown
That said, if I’m wrong and this is the normal Churn of events, we see a 25th Amendment challenge to Biden’s competence. All roads lead to President Harris, it’s the way the 25th reads
… unless there’s no Vice-President. Harris would have to resign first, and she’s done nothing that would prompt that.
In fact, her distancing herself from Afghanistan is the smartest move I’ve seen her make.
That leads to the expected scenario which is Harris ascends to the Presidency and likely choosing Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be Vice-President and President of the Senate. To get her confirmation through Nancy will make a deal with Mitch McConnell and that’s that. It’ll be a good deal for the Republicans.
Nancy gets the gold ice cream freezer and two more years in D.C. versus the one year left on her likely last term in Congress. At the same time, McConnell knows he’s neutering her when the Republicans win the mid-terms (assuming they happen at all). She lives the dream as the 2nd female Vice-President.
But, if Biden steps down in disgrace because of the combination of election fraud, Afghanistan and something else we haven’t game planned out yet, then Harris will have to go with him.
At that point things get weird. That’s when we know we’re in a post-Churn world. Going through the list of Democrats who could fit the bill available under that scenario is problematic because it’s so short it’s practically non-existent.
And if Harris is going to resign as well under threat of impeachment, then Biden’s last act as president would be to appoint a new vice-president per the 25th Amendment.
Here are the relevant portions of the 25th Amendment.
Section 1. In case of the removal of the President from office or of his death or resignation, the Vice President shall become President.
Section 2. Whenever there is a vacancy in the office of the Vice President, the President shall nominate a Vice President who shall take office upon confirmation by a majority vote of both Houses of Congress.
When Nixon resigned it was normal a Section 1 affair. Gerald Ford was VP. Nixon resigned in disgrace for Watergate and Ford took office, who then pardoned Nixon and lost to Jimmy Carter in 1976.
Section 2 is where things become interesting. And it only comes into play if Harris is unacceptable to Davos and is forced to resign first. Then Biden’s last act will be to nominate a new Vice-President before resigning who then assumes the Presidency.
And here I contend that Nancy Pelosi will not become the first female president.
Pelosi is out because she would never survive a majority vote of the Senate. Mitch McConnell, who would see this as the ultimate opportunity to break the Democrats for the next generation, might actually smile.
They need someone competent to run things, young enough to last through the term and, most importantly loyal to Obama and Davos. This person cannot spark revolt from the normies nor be overtly partisan to those in ‘Flyover Country.’
The goal is a neutral person who no one has a strong opinion on but who is well-versed in the ways of things which matter.
Hillary is out. She’s depreciated goods. Davos has no use for her.
I don’t even see her wanting the job at this point. She’s got ice cream dreams.
So who does that leave? No one who ran for President in the primaries. They were all clowns, except for Tulsi Gabbard of course, but she’s out of politics in a rare showing of humanity by someone who spent time in D.C. The rest were chosen specifically to get us to a Biden/Harris or Harris/BetaCuck ticket.
This person can, however, be wholly unacceptable in the same corners of the U.S. population which is already being herded into the status of “domestic terrorist” and “sub-human semi-citizens”… that’d be libertarians, constitutionalists, those who refuse to get the vaccine and who see globalism for the corporatist nightmare it truly is…. in short, people like you reading this article.
Mitch McConnell would love nothing more than to stick it to us after what happened on January 6th. He gets to play kingmaker of a ‘neutral’ candidate.
Dammit, Janet Davos Loves You!
So who is this person? The answer came to me in a flash while replying to someone on Twitter and I’m ashamed to admit it took me this long to see it.
The answer, of course, is Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Ticks all the boxes.
Female, seemingly apolitical, knows her way around Washington, former head of the Fed and a Davos troll to the tips of her fingernails.
And, just to put the cherry on top of this theory, she is the only person who could credibly stand up to Jay Powell at the Fed who has clearly gone off the Davos reservation by defending the dollar and the Fed. Per my last article, if the Fed is truly fomenting a dollar crisis to reassert its primacy in the pantheon of central banks, then Yellen would be the one person who would complete the Davos coup by firing Powell, neutering the Fed and ending the chaos.
Davos has to reassert control here and restore our faith in The Churn. Yellen is just the person to make sure all of that happens.
I know what you’re thinking, though, it seems a stretch to put an unelected central banker at the head of a powerful country? What are you smoking, Tom?
I told you the Central Bankers were coming!
So, expect President Yellen in the next six months, effectively appointed by Davos like Mario Draghi was appointed in Italy. They don’t have a lot of time to pull any of this off, no less getting Biden out of office.
With President Yellen, the central banker takeover of the West would be complete with this arrangement. I don’t know if it’d work out the way Davos plans, but it’s the cleanest solution to their current problem I see.
For this reason alone, I think this is the most likely scenario as things are quickly escalating with Biden.
If you don’t like it, there’s a dog kennel with your QR code on it.
I like it….great stuff outside the box, and, I must say, you have balls to print it!
TY Nelson. It’s a reach. But it’s worth considerint
I still think the most basic issue facing any theory dealing with human actions is human nature. You can’t overlook the ego or hubris of politicians. This is especially true, in the most exceptional country on the planet. I think this breaks down in the process, because of too may unknown quantities and players. Yes, there are those that carry more weight and those that think they carry weight. The problem as I am alluding too here is there is no monolithic entity in the US. In the EU you have royalty and high birthright belief and culture, which quasi-exists here, based on money. It’s nothing as truly stratified as in the EU. That’s why it works there and no here. That’s why people come to the “New World ” or the colonies. It may be the plan, but the best laid plans of mice and men go awry. Or if you like, all plans are theory or contingent on the shooting starting. One thing you can definitely count on is chaos, where it goes from there, look to history for something comparable.
If you could consider adding this comment as well to my original. It’s this inability to understand that the lack of stratification of society or that it doesn’t mirror the EU is their Achilles heal. It’s why their schemes fail.
Asking who the next US president might be seems like the wrong question to ask.
Contrary to media events, the president only sets policy. Bureaucrats have to carry those policies out.
In recent decades under both parties, the US government has been unable to stop drugs, people, guns and other contraband from crossing into and out of the USA.
FEMA has made a mess of every single major storm, forest fire, and disaster you can name.
The FBI is so corrupt that they tried to frame Trump. They fabricated evidence, they withheld exculpatory evidence, they committed multiple acts of perjury. It wasn’t one corrupt loser, it was dozens from the FBI director to multiple field agents. Even corrupt lawyers at the DoJ got in on the crime. Nothing has happened to these criminals. Even if one doesn’t like Trump, the legal precedent is set that corrupt bureaucrats can do the same to any sitting president.
There are more people living in poverty than there were when welfare programs started. More kids depend on SNAP and other food programs than when the bureaucrats started.
Locally, our schools went from some of the best in the world to some of the worst examples of political indoctrination in the world.
Government went from collecting about 15% of GDP in taxes (federal + state + local), to over 34% of GDP in taxes — and in spite of those massive tax increases they still ran up $28 trillion in debt (plus trillions more in off balance sheet obligations).
The one and only thing the US government was doing well — better than any other government on Earth — was running the best military in the world. Not saying the wars they got into were just / unjust — saying that the military went in and could not be stopped.
But under wokester Lloyd Austin (with full support of the Joint Chiefs and dozens of generals / admirals wandering around the pentagon) — the once mighty US military spent the last 8 months examining white privilege and critical race theory. Never mind that this allegedly racist organization has a better track record of promoting minorities than any other part of society. Never mind that the secretary of defense is a black man. That is proof of non-woke-ness.
Instead of preparing a halfway competent withdrawal from Afghanistan, the once mighty military was busy singing antifa songs.
It was Biden. But it wasn’t just Biden. It wasn’t just Lloyd Austin. It was dozens of incompetent generals and admirals and joint chiefs — ALL DROPPING THE BALL.
Go ahead and replace Biden. He had a clear case of dementia before he was appointed winner of the DNC clown show. Everyone knew it, we were all talking about it at the time. The man didn’t campaign. He hid in his basement, took naps and occasionally came upstairs for another ice cream.
Biden doesn’t explain the incompetence and ineffectiveness of millions of government bureaucrats who have been failing more and more, for decades.
Whether you are Davos trying to implement Marxist fascist hell on the world, or George Washington II trying to put America back on the path the founding fathers intended… the bureaucrats actually implementing any plan are incompetent. It doesn’t matter who is at the front of an incompetent mob, the mob is still incompetent.
That is why Davos is going to fail. And so will anyone else. You can’t fly higher than an eagle when you have no wind beneath your wings.
Excellent comment. Thank you
Lets also not forget the bureaucrat imbecile Anthony Fauci. Millions of dollars and decades of training. Billions in budget. NIH has massive infrastructure all over the federal triangle.
Look what this incompetent baffoon did during the AIDS epidemic. He claimed it was science that AIDS spread through the air to everyone in the same room. That was before he funded gain of function research in Wahun. Before he lied about doing so. Before he said masks don’t matter, yes they do, no they don’t, actually you should wear two masks. A drug that does not confer immunity, nor does it prevent transmission, and its barely 50% effective — and Fauci wants to claim this is a vaccine? And its use must be forced upon the masses, because Fauci — an unelected loser — says so?
Fauci is incompetent and corrupt, but he is hardly unique in that respect. Incompetence reigns all over the federal government. The military used to be the exception that proved the rule, but afghanistan retreat shows the military has become too politicized to function.
Biden is corrupt, he has been on the take his entire life. He has dementia now. The problem is he is not an isolated case. He is quite representative of government corruption and incompetence.
If the kid working the fries station at McDonalds screwed up as badly as Fauci or Comey or DEA or FEMA or any of a very long list of government bureaucracy — the fries kid would get terminated. The federal government has much lower standards.
Keep Biden or kick him out… how would either action fix the rest of government?
Tom — there was a post before this one. By itself, this one is out of context
Do we even have an office of the POTUS at this point? Everyone in DC knows Biden/Harris were “installed” …. and therefore, the office of the POTUS could have little more significance than the toothless/rubberstamp office occupied by Ashraf Ghani/Hamid Karzai.
But who exactly was responsible for the “install”? Whoever the installers are, they are somewhat powerful for getting Trump out, but are also vulnerable by being open to exposure. All it would take to evict Biden is rounding up a few of the Hunter Biden laptops (it took a lot less to get Cuomo to resign). Is this why the “Durham Investigation” is still open? As a means of the DOJ to keep a place at the table? Are we in a 1953-type political era, where the death of Josef Stalin left a power vacuum that took three years of Politburo infighting to fill?
So, is there any chance that what we are now seeing in Afghanistan is the result of an internecine battle in the US government? For example, the DoD wanting us to remain and the DoS/CIA wanting us out? So, Biden “pulled the trigger” and one oppositionist group or the other let him fall on his face?
And if you are trying to think of a “reason” for the shambolic Afghanistan withdrawal, you don’t need to look further than the Warsaw Uprising of 1944. Let us assume Afghanistan was a huge ($2 trillion dollar) money laundering operation, how “convenient” it would be if all of your complicit co-conspirators (in addition to access to records and projects) were liquidated by the Taliban? It beats having all of those “refugees” back in the United States willing to testify against you or blackmailing you for their silence.
As you pointed out the difference between Davos and the other globalists, there have to be similar rivalries in the US government. I would think?
——–
Note: The Soviets encouraged the Polish Government in exile, based in London (who opposed Stalin and wanted a free Poland), to revolt against the Germans. Stalin promised to link up with them/relieve them, then stopped his armies outside Warsaw and watched the Germans liquidate his political enemies stranded in Warsaw.
I think you has it reversed. CIA wants us to remain, remember 85% of the world Heroine comes from Afghanistan. It’s one of the funding sources for their off the books operations. It was the military that became the transport service.
I met a soldier choosing dishonorable discharge over guarding poppy fields. He wasn’t fighting for that.
Of course, the simplest explanation is often the best explanation.
It could be all this complicated CIA, Davos conspiracy stuff.
Or it could be that decades of promoting people based on ideology instead of competence has led to intellectual incest.
If could be that they are just F’ing stupid.
Maybe it’s because they’re such venal sycophants that they will do as told. Someone somewhere could use such a herd for some purpose. Maybe money or power
Police Brutality – Melbourne Australia
I’ve heard the Aussi Teamsters are planning a nationwide strike on 31-August. They have had it with the lies and the “two week” lockdown no longer has any credibility.
Hopefully the losers in the Aussi government will be forced to resign. Good riddance to them. And we need to get rid of all the G7 politicians. Impeach Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer, McConnell. Get rid of the thousands of bureaucrats who have betrayed us.
I wonder if truckers in the USA have a similar, if less organized plan. Many stores near me have sparse shelves. Will mothers in the USA get rid of the health tyrants before the health tyrants kill children? They have already lost a year of school, and far too many have committed suicide.
If health quacks can’t even tell two weeks, are we really supposed to believe they can do more complicated things?
If covid were anywhere near as lethal as these quacks suggest, I would have expected Obama to protect himself at his b-day party. He gets the same security briefings as Biden (except Obama is awake). I get it: the little people are expendable. But if covid is truly lethal, why isn’t Obama protecting himself?
Lots of people have died *WITH* covid, but they had other underlying problems — and those underlying problems is what killed them. For healthy people, covid is just like the flu. You are out of action for a few days. Enough of the lying. Time to get on with our lives.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/finance/markets/treasury-secretary-janet-yellen-will-reportedly-back-jerome-powell-for-another-term-as-fed-chair/ar-AANA5ch Perhaps this “report” is just so much misinformation. After all, this is a propaganda org, but, if not, “President Yellen” putting Jerome on a leash seems a reach. She is a Davos tool, however, a quite an old and dumpy one, but a tool nonetheless, so, however, ludicrous the picture of this frumpy Janet is as President may is, it can by no means be dismissed as out of the question.
However, Davos has an infinitely bigger problem, and one that I believe is going too sink them in spectacular fashion in due course. The jab campaign may not have been intended to act as a weapon of literal mass destruction, but I believe that is exactly what it is in the process of doing such that, despite the attempt to gaslight the nation regarding the actual harms and deaths which vastly exceed the tampered with VAERS data, the mRNA cocktails-by sometime in the first half of 2022, due to ADE, OAS, and the many other myriad potential harms these jabs are capable of (many of which have already manifested)-will be widely perceived as one of the more hideous human rights crimes ever committed. Everyone associated with it, which is just about the entire government, including Donny Asshat will be lucky if they can disappear to a desert island without a special forces hunting them down and engaging in summary execution.
I can’t figure this Davos thing out.
It’s either all going to plan or is a desperate grab before all falls apart.
I’m tending toward the latter. If complications from covid vaccines begin to arise then, I will definitely go for the former.
Cheers.
I’m on board with it’s both.
This is why you can’t see the iceberg Tom – you’re facing in the wrong direction. You think we’ll sail FROM HERE, but in fact a trigger event will radically change the home port.
In this preliminary phase, the Davosians are simply engineering crises that allow them to portray national leaders as incompetent. That’s easy once you’ve installed so many imbeciles into positions of national leadership.
Biden and Harris may have been told that they are on the inside, but when the trigger event hits and the indoctrinated masses beg for global governance, Biden and Harris will find out how truly expendable they always were.
But Obama is a true believer – he might actually get a seat at the globalist table along with Putin and Xi.
I believe Cyber Polygon was the dress rehearsal for this trigger event, and it’s imminent.
If covid were any more lethal than the flu, Obama would have canceled his b-day party to protect himself. He gets the same security briefings as Biden (all former presidents do).
Davos weenies may consider the public expendable, but why would they endanger themselves?
Answer: because to healthy people, covid is esentially just the flu. The flu vaccine is only 50% effective, and new studies in UK and Israel and Boston all show the Pfizer jab is only 50% effective (actually 44% effective). Most everyone will get the flu during their lives, many times. Most everyone will get covid during their lives, many times. Its just not a big deal.
Obama would have protected himself if it were serious.
Actually, I think Kathy Hochul, the new Governor of New York is slated to replace not only Camela Toe Harris but also eventually replace Dementia Joe as POTUS.
All one has to do is look at how she’s being talked up in the press while Harris is shown to be as incompetent as hell.
I think Harris will be told to resign just as Cuhomo was told to resign to make way for Hochul. Hochul will then be chosen to replace her by Biden. Biden will then resign giving the Democrats a rallying cause to keep the House and take the Senate.
Well, that’s the picture the media will portray. While the Dominion machines will ensure that very outcome.
Kathy is her official name, but cuomo beat her in elections because she acts like a Karen. As in the HOA tyrant / I wanna talk to your manager witch.
She is in Albany to clean the cuomo skeletons out of the closet so some other Democrat can get elected.
Tom, I’m on the fence with your idea of the Afghanistan debacle being a Davos ploy, but I acknowledge the possibly.
If it was a Davos scheme, to me it feel more like the best option they had amongst a bag full of bad options. It smells more of something they didn’t want to do, but had no choice.
I sensing that the globalist edifice is collapsing and they are desperately trying to hold it all together. Or they realise that they are done for and are in scorched earth mode.
Lloyd Austin, hundreds of generals, hundreds of admirals, Antony blinken and hundreds of state department officials could not execute a retreat.
That is a whole new level of incompetence.
It’s hard to imagine davos having a breakout panel to discuss how best to screw up a retreat.
Maybe davos orchestrated SecDef Austin holding white privilege circles and having marines learn to sing antifa songs at Paris island… but senior military leadership managed to screw up a retreat.
It took a whole village, or in this case it took the whole district, to mess up this bad. How are these clowns going to reset the world when they can’t execute a retreat?
Japan, Taiwan and Singapore are holding emergency talks having realized a US military guarantee is worthless. If the problem was only Biden / Harris, they wouldn’t be so worried.
China meanwhile is worried about Islamic extremists taking control of Pakistan. China is heavily invested in gwadar port and the train corridor from China to gwadar. Taliban allies will now decide if the billions China spent will be lost. Pakistan’s military is dominated by Pashtun who are loyal to their tribe not to Islamabad. The same Pashtun who gave bin laden refuge. Should we mention that Pakistan has nuclear weapons? Imagine a nuclear armed taliban.
China also has to worry about Islamic extremists in Afghanistan using US weapons to assist Uygers in western China. Maybe China wants the USA to fail, but not in a manner that puts China at risk.
The US media is still protecting Biden, pretending like the chaos at Kabul airport is the only problem. The failure goes much much further.
That you cannot bear to imagine even at this short range what would turn our current chaotic preconditions into demand for the Davosian Great Reset is quite extraordinary. After all, the boatwrights publicly described with great precision the Globalist Ark they planned to build.
True, there has been no flood yet, and so demand for berths is still lacklustre.
Perhaps one day you’ll investigate the ownership and present condition of the nearby dam.
Tom is correct. It’s going according to plan and resolution isn’t guaranteed either way. Paradoxical in it’s course, both moving closer and further from the intended outcome. Such plans historically have turned against the perpetrators but not without great hardship borne by all. In this you are correct, prepare for the storm but hope for clear skies
So the school mum goes to the head of the class? One way to predict future behavior is to observe past actions. You might be on to something. Doesn’t Yellen give you a warm, fuzzy feeling? Like the 2006 edition of Angela Merkel.
I’m not convinced you get Harris out of the picture. I can’t imagine Biden doing anything, let alone firing a VP. If he does, I’d put my money on a guy called Barrack being nominated. Sure half the country hates him but Davos has lost that half for good. What Obama would do is shore up the other half’s support. Pandemics & Vaccines forever! If they lose the Left wing hysterics and the Covid Karens they may start feeling like the French aristocracy in 1789.
Warm up those global warming friendly private jets. New Zealand here we come!
Janet Yellen? Let me know where you’re buying your reefer because its killer stuff Mon. It’s a fool’s errand and Janet has been around too long. I’d go with Tulsi first. We’re in a revolution and I picked her out (youtube video) in 2017 (rev start 2015). The counter-revolutionary government doesn’t survive any more than the initial revolutionary govt (Trump) does. Same problem, systemic failure (bankruptcy). Remember Tom, in any multiple choice question always go with your first pick.
Janet Yellen? Really? No one is afraid of Janet. You have to think bigger. Much more chaos and fear.
Imagine a fake military revolt. Many people, police, soldiers, and politicians are killed. The organization that perpetrates the attack must be armed and large enough to create fear in the general public. There must be a lot of shooting in the streets. The insurgents could be units from the Army, Marines, or National Guard. Soldiers will do what they are told to do.
Whatever the chaos is, it must make 9/11 look like a walk in the park. The goal is to justify martial law and place a military unit and check point at every intersection of every street in every city.
Nothing matters after that.