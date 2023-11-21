Frequent guest and raconteur Dave Collum is back to discuss everything from what we’re not allowed to say about Israel/Palestine to why the path to concert violinist isn’t a straight line

Show Notes:

Tom on Twitter

Dave on Twitter

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #161 – Vince Lanci and Tuning the Piano of Financial Bias

Podcast Episode #160 – Eric Peters and How the War on Cars is the Great Reset

Podcast Episode #159 – Tom Bodrovics and the Art of Motorcycle Podcasting

You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Podcasts

Podbean

RSS Feed

Fountain App

Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Print

Email

Reddit

Telegram

