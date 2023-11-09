Vince Lanci of Gold Fix returns to the show to discuss, unconscious bias, Japan and the Fremen… among other things. If this conversation leaves you with anything it should be that brick layers make the best piano tuners… esp. if they are Italian. :)
Show Notes:
Vince on Substack
The “Inciting Incident” Tweet about Japan’s “Stimulus”
Previous Episodes:
Podcast Episode #160 – Eric Peters and How the War on Cars is the Great Reset
Podcast Episode #159 – Tom Bodrovics and the Art of Motorcycle Podcasting
Podcast Episode #158 – Joaquin Flores and Unraveling the Geopolitics of Israel and Gaza
You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Podcasts
Podbean
RSS Feed
Fountain App
Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.