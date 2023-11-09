Vince Lanci of Gold Fix returns to the show to discuss, unconscious bias, Japan and the Fremen… among other things. If this conversation leaves you with anything it should be that brick layers make the best piano tuners… esp. if they are Italian. :)

Show Notes:

Vince on Substack

The “Inciting Incident” Tweet about Japan’s “Stimulus”

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #160 – Eric Peters and How the War on Cars is the Great Reset

Podcast Episode #159 – Tom Bodrovics and the Art of Motorcycle Podcasting

Podcast Episode #158 – Joaquin Flores and Unraveling the Geopolitics of Israel and Gaza

You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Podcasts

Podbean

RSS Feed

Fountain App

Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Print

Email

Reddit

Telegram

