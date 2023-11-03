There is a war on for your car which, in a broader sense, is the war on your freedom. The gun issue gets everyone in a lather, but it is the autonomy of the personal vehicle that defines the potential for the individual to find his true home in society.

Eric Peters has been banging this drum for more than a decade over at his blog Eric Peter Auto Blog bringing a deft touch of humor, hard-hitting analysis and a withering critique of not just the car industry itself but also the regulatory nightmare that has turned car ownership from an opportunity into a burden.

