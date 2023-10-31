Host of the exellent podcast Palisades Gold Radio Tom Bodroviks joins me for an important discussion about the the difference between deciding on the path of your life versus allowing the path to define itself. Tom’s story is one that I found both compelling and oddly similar to my own.

And I believe it makes for excellent radio as well as a peek behind the motivations of the people we allow into our lives.

Show Notes

Palisades Gold Radio – Podcast

Tom B on Twitter/X

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #158 – Joaquin Flores and Unraveling the Geopolitics of Israel and Gaza

Podcast Episode #157 — Jim Kunstler and the Collapse of Complexity

Podcast Episode #156 – Caitlin Long and the Lingering Questions Over Fed Crypto Policy

You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Podcasts

Podbean

RSS Feed

Fountain App

Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Print

Email

Reddit

Telegram

