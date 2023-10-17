Author, social critic, and raconteur James Howard Kunstler joins me again for the first time in a while. I wanted to go ‘off grid’ after a bunch of technical, finance-focused episodes and pull back to the bigger picture. No one better than Jim for this as we both note just how silly the whole “EV Revolution” looks from a perspective that isn’t high on the fumes coming from globalist backsides.

Show Notes:

Kunstler’s Site

Kunstler’s Blog – Clusterfuck Nation

Kunslter on Twitter

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #156 – Caitlin Long and the Lingering Questions Over Fed Crypto Policy

Podcast Episode #155 — Chris Sullivan and the Road Map Through the Monetary Crisis

Podcast Episode #154 — Vince Lanci and Why Gold is the New Black

You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Podcasts

Podbean

RSS Feed

Fountain App

Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Print

Email

Reddit

Telegram

