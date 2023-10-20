“Understanding is a three-edged sword, your

side, their side, and the truth.”

— Vorlon proverb, Babylon 5

We’ve been dreading something terrible happening all year.

it happened on October 7th with Hamas’ attack on Israel

And now everyone is rushing to gin up a war they’ve always wanted.

Biden just gave a 17 minute speech about how a mushroom should be re-elected because… War President.

But what’s really happening is the US is being forced to choose … Israel or Ukraine

The war will not save Davos’ Great Reset.

The war will not save the remnant of the British Empire.

The war will not save the global financial Ponzi scheme.

The war will bankrupt everyone and the Global South will rise on the back of oil and gold-based collateral.

The Bond Markets are screaming. Stocks are confused…

The fate of multiple centuries-spanning empires hangs in the balance.

So expect things to get much worse before they get better.

This month’s Gold Goats ‘n Guns Investment Newsletter makes the case that the War in Israel was in everyone’s best interest and this is why it was inevitable

Available now to download through Patreon, this issue of Gold Goats ‘n Guns …

Discusses:

Why Hamas’ attack could have been a false flag

Why Iran/Russia could have activated Hamas

How scary that both things are true simultaneously

What generational defect led to both Elizabeth Holmes and Sam Bankman-Fried

What energy asset is so unloved that even we missed it until now.

Your Subscription to Gold Goats ‘n Guns not only gives you the newsletter but also:

The Gold Goats ‘n Guns private chat on Slack to interact with the Community, boasting 100+ active members daily. Twice-weekly Video Market Reports, exclusive insights on politics, markets with actionable trading information. My Morning Munchings – Private blog posts giving you first crack at what I’m thinking is the important story of the day.

Sign up with Patreon to try it out .



See if I have what it takes to help you make sense of a world going quickly mad.

