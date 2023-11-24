“I think I’m turning Japanese, I really think so.”

— The Vapors

The biggest impediment to understanding global politics today is refusing to accept that the Big Club at the top of the hierarchy has split into factions.

And because of this split, the the push for Globalism is running headlong into rising Nationalism.

But we’re not allowed to call it that, because Nah-tsi.

So, we have to play their game, and return to that which is guaranteed by our creator, our sovereignty.

In the investing world, the best expression of sovereignty comes from Japan.

Japan is getting ready to fully repudiate Globalism for its markets.

And the pundits wedded to their bad models all have it completely wrong.

Japan’s bond markets will fall, but Japan will not die.

It’s the same story playing out here in the US as well as in other major countries around the world.

This month’s Gold Goats ‘n Guns Investment Newsletter makes the case for why ‘turning Japanese’ is our best strategy for surviving a tumultuous 2024.

Available now to download through Patreon, this issue of Gold Goats ‘n Guns …

Discusses:

Why Globalism cannot beat the truly Sovereign.

How the Tyranny of Midwits are leading us to an AI nightmare

What stock is best suited to take advantage of “turning Japanese”

Why the Fed is leading the way back for the US through tight monetary policy

How a bass guitar taught a sad young man to live.

Your Subscription to Gold Goats ‘n Guns not only gives you the newsletter but also:

The Gold Goats ‘n Guns private chat on Slack to interact with the Community, boasting 100+ active members daily. Twice-weekly Video Market Reports, exclusive insights on politics, markets with actionable trading information. My Morning Munchings – Private blog posts giving you first crack at what I’m thinking is the important story of the day.

Sign up with Patreon to try it out . You will receive instructions from there to get all of the back issues of Gold Goats ‘n Guns.



See if I have what it takes to help you make sense of a world going quickly mad.

Be well and remember to always keep your stick on the ice,



Tom Luongo

Publisher of Gold Goats ‘n Guns

