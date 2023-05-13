Vince Lanci (VBL) joins me for another conversation about what’s right and wrong about current financial analysis. Vince and I make the case that it’s important to remember everyone’s background colors how they view markets and how difficult it is to retrain yourself to see things through a different frame.
Show Notes:
Twitter Conversation between Vince, Luke Gromen and Luongo
Latest Fed H.4.1 Release (May 11th 2023)
Vince’s GoldFix Substack
Lanci: Debt Default (or Deal) Could Revalue Gold
Luongo:
Podcast Episode #138 – Caitlin Long and Plumbing the Depths of the Eurodollar
This Debt Ceiling Fight is Truly Different This Time
Great content thank you from the bottom of my heart helping me understand the global macro. I am a Martin Armstrong fan, been to three of his WEC’s. You help me understand him better as well. You are my favorite Italian AMERICAN other than Vince Lombardi!
You interviewing with Martin would be solid GOLD!
ECB charter and formation allows it to go bankrupt unlike the US federal reserve.
Tom at 36 minutes you guys are talking about the miners. You unfortunately speak at the same time and cancel each other out. What did you state about the miners (nationalization)?
