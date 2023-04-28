Dexter White and Junseth (Junseth’s World Podcast) join the show for a lively talk about Tucker Carlson, Fox News, Davos’ control over the media and why we’ve reached the end of the era of being chained to their schedule for the information they see fit to let us think we know.
Show Notes:
Jeff Shell Firing
Don Lemon
Nate Silver
Sundance on Susan Rice
.
Previous Episodes:
Podcast Episode #140 – Mike Hill and the Conspiracy of Film Making
Podcast Episode #139 – Dave Collum and the Night of the Long Tweets
Podcast Episode #138 – Caitlin Long and Plumbing the Depths of the Eurodollar
You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Podcasts
Podbean
RSS Feed
Fountain App
Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.
You must log in to post a comment.