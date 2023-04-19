Cornell Professor and all around gadfly Dave Collum returns to the show for a one on one about a whole lot more than we thought we were going to talk about when it started. Riffing off theories of the Pentagon Papers and going into the weeds of tri-body collision theory and 9/11 as only two veteran chemists ever could.
Show Notes:
Dave on Twitter @DavidBCollum
Recent Dedollarization Cast on Tommy’s Podcast
Luongo: Unpacking “The Conversation” Around the Pentagon Papers
Hi Tom, I learned about you from Mike Adam’s podcast. I appreciate your unique insights. One thing you said (in that podcast) did not quite make sense to me though and I wondered if you could explain more about it. When Mike Adams asked what people could do to best position themselves to survive the upheaval that is coming, one of your answers was “pay off your debt” (all the others made sense).
I have been expecting inflation to continue, especially with de-dollarization from BRICs alternate payment schemes unfolding. If that is true, and I have excess capital, would it not make sense to refrain from paying off my mortgage so I can pay it off in inflated dollars over the upcoming years?
Or are you saying that because you believe banking will collapse, and all “cash” will be lost in the process, its better to use it to pay off your debt now while you can?
If you have fixed rate debt below the market rate then no paying the mortgage off slowly is saving you money in some sense. But at the same time you also want your cash flow unemcumbered to be able to deal with the constraints on your cash flow
