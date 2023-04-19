Cornell Professor and all around gadfly Dave Collum returns to the show for a one on one about a whole lot more than we thought we were going to talk about when it started. Riffing off theories of the Pentagon Papers and going into the weeds of tri-body collision theory and 9/11 as only two veteran chemists ever could.

Show Notes:

Dave on Twitter @DavidBCollum

Recent Dedollarization Cast on Tommy’s Podcast

Luongo: Unpacking “The Conversation” Around the Pentagon Papers

