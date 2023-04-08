Long-time Bitcoin advocate and Wall St. vetern Caitlin Long joins me for one of my favorite conversations in the history of this podcast. We try to come to grips with contradictory behavior from the Federal Reserve and the reasons why these moments are so critical to the future of not just money but humanity itself.

Show Notes:

Caitlin on Twitter

Custodia Bank

Caitlin’s Website

Luongo: Crypto Liquidity and the Lifecycle of Ponzi Schemes

Luongo: FDIC Insurance, Credit Suisse and the Day the Fed Killed Europe

GGnG Podcast: Ep#133 Danielle Dimartino Booth and why the Fed Put Has to Die

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #136 — Ted Oakley and Remaining Flexible During Market Confusion

Podcast Episode #135 — Vince Lanci and How We Return to Gold-Backed Money

Podcast Episode #134 -Lynette Zang and What Monsters Lurk Under the Banking System’s Bed

You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Podcasts

Podbean

RSS Feed

Fountain App

Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email

Reddit

Telegram

