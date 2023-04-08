Long-time Bitcoin advocate and Wall St. vetern Caitlin Long joins me for one of my favorite conversations in the history of this podcast. We try to come to grips with contradictory behavior from the Federal Reserve and the reasons why these moments are so critical to the future of not just money but humanity itself.
Show Notes:
Caitlin on Twitter
Custodia Bank
Caitlin’s Website
Luongo: Crypto Liquidity and the Lifecycle of Ponzi Schemes
Luongo: FDIC Insurance, Credit Suisse and the Day the Fed Killed Europe
GGnG Podcast: Ep#133 Danielle Dimartino Booth and why the Fed Put Has to Die
Previous Episodes:
Podcast Episode #136 — Ted Oakley and Remaining Flexible During Market Confusion
Podcast Episode #135 — Vince Lanci and How We Return to Gold-Backed Money
Podcast Episode #134 -Lynette Zang and What Monsters Lurk Under the Banking System’s Bed
You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Podcasts
Podbean
RSS Feed
Fountain App
Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.
You must log in to post a comment.