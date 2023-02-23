With the global indexing rate for the past century, LIBOR, coming to an end of its reign in just a few months, I brought Lynette Zang, Chief Market Strategist at ITM Trading on to discuss the what this shift from LIBOR could mean for capital markets.

This is a complex issue involving trillions in collateral chains breaking across multiple continents and the question is, was this an intentional bomb planted at the heart of the system or a declaration of war between various factions of banksters?

Show Notes:

Lynette at ITM Trading

