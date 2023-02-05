Chris Sullivan Chief Strategies for Hyperion Decimus, a digital asset hedge fund, joins me for a widl talk about the ins and outs of trading, investing and why asset accumulation is the only thing people should focus on for their investing strategy. Chris’ approach to markets is grounded in humility, knowing that Wall St. isn’t interested in anything than collecting fees from you, rather than helping you accumulate real wealth.
Money isn’t wealth. Money is the path to real wealth in the things that you can pass on as your legacy.
Show Notes:
