This time I complete the ‘home and home’ with James Delingpole of The Delingpod for a wide-ranging, unplanned talk that sarts with Jeremy Clarkson and his struggle session over Meghan Markle and goes to dark places about where our society has fallen to while remaining grounded in the brilliance of humanity’s ability to adapt, take in what is real, and overcome the tyranny of “cantillionaire midwits.”
Show Notes:
James Delingpole on Locals
James Delingpole on YouTube
