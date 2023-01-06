Author Bill Fawell joins me for an update on the cycle of revolution occurring in the U.S. today. Bill was on previously (Ep. 110) where he introduced his ideas about the four stages of revolution. Given the craziness on Capitol Hill going on this week, it seemed appropriate to have Bill back on.
Show notes:
Fawell: The Road to Partition
Fawell: Applying the Structure of Revolution to the Kevin McCarthy Saga.
Get Bill’s Book: Notes on the Revolution – paypal or check email: wwf@fawell.us $14.00
Episode #110:Bill Fawell and Taking Notes on the Revolution
Luongo: Has the Counter Revolution Arrived in the US?
