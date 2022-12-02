The story around FTX gets deeper, weirder and more corrupt by the day. Chris Sullivan joins me to break down why and how some of the damage control surrounding FTX is operating and who has the incentives on either side of the distributed ledger to either push this thing to a crisis point or bury it under a mountain of mal-information.
Show Notes:
Chris Sullivan at Hyperion Decimus
Episode #123 — Dexter White and FTX’s Real Crimes
Tom on Twitter @TFL1728
