Former Diplomat and Owner of Conflicts Forum Alistair Crooke joins me again to discuss what’s basically wrong with international relations at this point. From the maximization of psychopathology to the countervailing forces of populism Alistair and I try to make sense of what has become a mad, mad, mad world hurtling towards an unthinkable clash of nations in the nuclear age.

Alistair Crooke at SCF

Crooke: They Rule Over Dysfunctional Ruins, but They Rule

Luongo: The Clowns of Winter Harry the UK Down

Podcast Episode #119 – Alex Krainer and Who’s Really Behind the End of Pipeline Diplomacy

Podcast Episode #118 –Bretigne Schaffer and Putting the Private Back Into Association

Podcast Episode #117 -Pascal Najadi and the Growing Credibility Gap

