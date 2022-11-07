Former Diplomat and Owner of Conflicts Forum Alistair Crooke joins me again to discuss what’s basically wrong with international relations at this point. From the maximization of psychopathology to the countervailing forces of populism Alistair and I try to make sense of what has become a mad, mad, mad world hurtling towards an unthinkable clash of nations in the nuclear age.
Crooke: They Rule Over Dysfunctional Ruins, but They Rule
Luongo: The Clowns of Winter Harry the UK Down
Hi Thom, :)
It is Alastair Crooke with an “a” not an “i”.
I just wanted to point that out because the difference between the “a” and the “i” play havoc with the Google search algorithm. It is hard enough to try to find Alastair’s work as it is, but with the “i” it becomes insuperable. I accidentally set up a notification with the “i” and missed a few months of Alastair’s content.
Again, not trying to carp… but to contribute. You guys are amazing !!!
That was a REALLY good interview. The sound quality was so poor I struggled to hear it, but your guest was easier to hear, and I would have liked to have heard more from him. I thought the idea was for you to ask questions and to let him talk but maybe it is supposed to be your views too, I didn’t realise. You didn’t swear anyway which was good. I did hear you say something along the lines of King Charles getting rid of our PM, Liz Truss but I think that is unlikely. Your guest was very good on the geopolitical side of things, and I wanted to hear that rather than about the US elections or your personal family history. Although that was quite interesting, I am trying to understand what is going on globally and very few people know or talk sense. Mr Crooke is one if the best I have heard so far, and I will follow up links to his page so thank you for that.
