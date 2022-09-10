Former Investment Banker and author Pascal Najadi joins me for a frank discussion of how the current President of Switzerland is betraying their hard-fought neutrality and what that means for peace going forward in Ukraine and beyond.

Pascal’s argument, and it’s a powerful one, is that without a truly neutral Switzerland there is no one credible left to broker peace between the US and Russia.

Pascal Najadi is a former investment banker from Switzerland. He worked for the Dresdner Bank Group as head of Emerging Markets in London advising top governments from Russia, Central Europe, Central Asia, Africa and the Middle East during 1991 until 2002. Since then he was a strategic advisor to many governments and is residing today in Switzerland in early retirement.

