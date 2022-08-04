Journalist Joaquin Flores joins me to discuss what we are both seeing just over the horizon three months out from the US mid-term elections and six weeks out from Italy’s snap elections.

There are a number of issues out there that all seem to be coalescing around the late September period which could substantially change the trajectory of global politics.

For the better or worse is anyone’s guess.

Show Notes

Joaquin on Telegram: https://t.me/NewResistance

Tom on Twitter: TFL1728

Blog: http://www.tomluongo.me

