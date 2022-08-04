Journalist Joaquin Flores joins me to discuss what we are both seeing just over the horizon three months out from the US mid-term elections and six weeks out from Italy’s snap elections.
There are a number of issues out there that all seem to be coalescing around the late September period which could substantially change the trajectory of global politics.
For the better or worse is anyone’s guess.
Show Notes
Joaquin on Telegram: https://t.me/NewResistance
Tom on Twitter: TFL1728
Blog: http://www.tomluongo.me
Tom,
I was waiting for you to say the Russian economy isn’t very sophisticated, but they have plenty of “Gold, Grain & Guns”. (hehehe)
As far as Russian military operations go, it is usually the Rasputitsa (quagmire seasons) that puts paid to military operations.
Then
Rasputitsa – Quagmire on the Eastern Front
https://balagan.info/rasputitsa-quagmire-on-the-eastern-front
Now:
Logistics: The hidden challenge for Putin’s military
https://news.yahoo.com/logistics-the-hidden-challenge-for-putins-military-155316923.html
That might help you with your September predictions as far as what the Russians might or might not do.
Cheers!
Maybe: “Gold, Grain, Gas & Guns” !!! To be more complete. (hehehe)
You must log in to post a comment.