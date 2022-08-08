Bitcoin podcaster Mark Moss and his partner in “wrongthink” Alexander Svetski join me for a lively discussion of their new book, “The Uncommunist Manifesto” and why a pamphlet length refutation of Marx and Engels is needed today more than it ever has been.
Hi Tom,
That podcast touched on so many deep themes:
Did you ever hear of a capitalist government trying to repress a communist black market? If you set up a communist economic system a capitalist black market always develops. It is never the reverse.
As far as capitalism being emergent, it may be even deeper than that: people will always try to better/optimize their condition, even communists. That is essentially what the communist central planners are trying to do, but their state imposed solutions require that the individuals in the society forgo that innate desire from that moment their solution is implemented. We see that in your comment: “communists win every battle”, yet it is still not enough… how do you prevent even the communists from desiring more?
Furthermore, how do you staff a communist government with disinterested people (people that are not looking out for their own self-interests)? The same folks that have figured out how to game the capitalist system will be the ones to rise to the top of the communist system. Maybe hire this guy, if you can get him to work, (talk about infantilization):
Argentina’s Government Collapsing, People Refuse To Work Amid Major Subsidy Cuts
“Another protester, an adult male, also decried the proposed welfare program changes telling local reporters, ‘Cristina [Kirchner] told us we have to go to work instead of receiving social benefits. Going to work, that’s the policy of a right-winger.’ ”
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/argentinas-government-collapsing-people-refuse-work-amid-major-subsidy-cuts
How do you fix that?
Lastly, if you or any of your readers are interested in what life is like in a centrally planned state, I really recommend this YT channel. Each video offers a generally non-judgemental vignette about what life was like in the former Soviet Union and the absurdities are often hysterical. IMHO For example.
They Steal Everything! 1980 Secret Report That Shocked the Soviet Government
You can lose hours on that channel going from one disaster to the next.
Anyway, thanks for another thoughtful podcast, something sane to look forward to each week!
Cheers!
