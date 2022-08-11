Professional trader and gold market analyst Craig Hemke of TFMetalsReport.com joins me for a chat about what we think is happening in gold and the precious metals and what that means for the future. Craig’s understanding of the guts of futures trading is invaluable.
Show Notes
Basel III and the New Role for Gold
Craig on Twitter: @TFMetals
Craig’s Site: TF Metals Report
Tom on Twitter: @TFL1728
Previous Episodes:
Podcast Episode #115 — Mark Moss & Alex Svetski and the Uncommunist Manifesto
Podcast Episode #114 – Joaquin Flores and the September to Remember
Podcast Episode #113 — Alex Krainer and the First Casualty in the New War for Oil
You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Podcasts
Podbean
RSS Feed
Fountain App
Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.
BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf
BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt
DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE
LTC: MWWdCHbMmn1yuyMSZX55ENJnQo8DXCFg5k
DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va
WAVES: 3PF58yzAghxPJad5rM44ZpH5fUZJug4kBSa
ETH: 0x1dd2e6cddb02e3839700b33e9dd45859344c9edc
DGB: SXygreEdaAWESbgW6mG15dgfH6qVUE5FSE
ARRR: zs132w864erce9x8lmcmlnv8vw05p646kp0uxy29q82ak4n9504at0sut3eu3kmscn5yqhtje2yjyv
You must log in to post a comment.