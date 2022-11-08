Author and Historian Matt Ehret joins me for a lively discussion from Aristotle’s effect on modern bad historians to Aaron Burr’s thrice failed attempts to undermine the American Revolution and why we should never, ever let the agents of the British aristocracy run around in the dark.
Hi Tom,
I think you will find this clip remarkable, especially considering there being only 7 basic story plots in the world. Start the clip at 25m47s, it is five minutes long and ends with a recitation of Percy Shelley’s “The Masque of Anarchy”:
Royal Historys Biggest Fibs with Lucy Worsley S02E02 George IV and the Regency
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7xh3yy?start=1547
I had that clip stuck in my head during the first three months of 2021 and felt that I was living in a British MI5/6 time warp. (You helped me see the US/UK relationship afterward) Look at the similarities: voting rights, crowd manipulation, event misrepresentation, show trials, imprisonment, censorship, etc. If most of the public were familiar with this history, the narrative they tried to force feed us would have never got off the ground.
There is a real danger when the public has little knowledge of history or the intellectual acumen to critically examine a story-line. I am waiting for the day they place a “content warning” on the Peter Falk/ Columbo Series about the danger of questioning a narrative. (lol) Imagine Frank Columbo working in the present era, investigating something like the “Juicy” Smollett incident …it would be comedy gold !
Thanks for a great 1.5 hours !!!
