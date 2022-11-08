Author and Historian Matt Ehret joins me for a lively discussion from Aristotle’s effect on modern bad historians to Aaron Burr’s thrice failed attempts to undermine the American Revolution and why we should never, ever let the agents of the British aristocracy run around in the dark.

Podcast Episode #120 – Alastair Crooke and the Dysfunctionality of Nations

Podcast Episode #119 – Alex Krainer and Who’s Really Behind the End of Pipeline Diplomacy

Podcast Episode #118 –Bretigne Schaffer and Putting the Private Back Into Association

