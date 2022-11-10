Pascal Najadi is back on the show to discuss the latest developments concerning Switzerland’s attempts to regain its much-needed neutrality as well as the depths to which German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is compromised by the corruption of the European Union’s war on Russia.

Show Notes

Pascal’s Open Letter to the Pope (translation required)

Episode #117 — Pascal’s previous appearance

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #121 – Matt Ehret and the Unseen Intentions of U.S. History

Podcast Episode #120 – Alastair Crooke and the Dysfunctionality of Nations

Podcast Episode #119 – Alex Krainer and Who’s Really Behind the End of Pipeline Diplomacy

