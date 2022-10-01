Alex Krainer joins me again to discuss the ‘Curious Case” of who blew up the Nordstream pipelines and why. The motives, the means and the opportunity all point to those not immediately obvious to those with a passing interest in geopolitics.
Alex is the author of The Grand Deception: The Bill Browder Hoax as well as the publisher of his new newsletter on Substack.
Show Notes
https://alexkrainer.substack.com/
You can follow him on Twitter :
@nakedhedgie
The Curious Whodunit of Nordstreams 1 and 2
