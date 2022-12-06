Pascal Najadi joins me for an update on his efforts to combat government overreach and complicity in building a control system around health passports in Switzerland. His efforts are a model for the type of direct action we can and should engage in while finding our ways around whatever idiotic controls they put in front of us.
We also spend some time discussing the potential shift in the populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party’s support among German voters and the pitfalls in front of their leader Dr. Alice Weidel.
Show Notes
Alternative for Germany
Pascal’s Criminal Filing
Previous Episodes:
Podcast Episode #124 – Chris Sullivan and the FTX Damage Control
Podcast Episode #123 — Dexter White and FTX’s Real Crimes
Podcast Episode #122 — Pascal Najadi and How the Swiss Regain their Neutrality
You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Podcasts
Podbean
RSS Feed
Fountain App
Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.
You must log in to post a comment.