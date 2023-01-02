My friend and fellow long-suffering Buffalo Sabres fan Tom Mullen of the Tom Mullen Talks Freedom Podcast joins me for a lively, if very geeky discussion of the Federal Reserve, monetary policy, and what’s really going on with the Fed’s balance sheet.

Show Notes:

Tom Mullen’s Patreon

Mullen: Why is the Fed Tightening Credit But Not Money?

Luongo: Rate Hikes, Recessions and the Death of Spiritual Boomerism

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #125 – Pascal Najadi and Taking the Fight to Davos

Podcast Episode #124 – Chris Sullivan and the FTX Damage Control

Podcast Episode #123 — Dexter White and FTX’s Real Crimes

You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Podcasts

Podbean

RSS Feed

Fountain App

Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

Telegram



