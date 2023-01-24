“There is no spoon.”
— Boy, The Matrix
Our society is built on a faulty premise. We can offset all risks.
This lie is built into every corner of our politics and finances. We teach children we’ve conquered time.
And it’s a lie. The biggest lie of them all.
Recessions, bond-yields, stock prices, the equity in our homes… all lies built on fifteen years of zero-cost money.
This perversion is coming to an end. And the denial is everywhere.
Will the Fed Pivot in February? Will there be a recession? World War III? Biden Impeached?
These all miss the point. What funded our delusions? What does the world look like at a baseline
most of us have never experienced?
