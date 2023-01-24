“There is no spoon.”

— Boy, The Matrix



Our society is built on a faulty premise. We can offset all risks.

This lie is built into every corner of our politics and finances. We teach children we’ve conquered time.

And it’s a lie. The biggest lie of them all.

Recessions, bond-yields, stock prices, the equity in our homes… all lies built on fifteen years of zero-cost money.

This perversion is coming to an end. And the denial is everywhere.

Will the Fed Pivot in February? Will there be a recession? World War III? Biden Impeached?

These all miss the point. What funded our delusions? What does the world look like at a baseline

most of us have never experienced?

This month’s Gold Goats ‘n Guns Investment Newsletter focuses on these distortions, delusions and denials and turn them into a counter position for you to thrive.

Available now to download through Patreon, this issue of Gold Goats ‘n Guns …

Discusses:

Why everyone is wrong, there is no recession

Why the Fed hiking rates is the real punk rock

How we finally reject their frame that Presidents are important

What long-forgotten gold company is ready to rock

Why sustaining lies now is the costliest scam of them all.

All in 12 pages.

Your Subscription to Gold Goats ‘n Guns not only gives you the newsletter but also:

The Gold Goats ‘n Guns private chat on Slack to interact with the Community, boasting 50+ active members daily. Twice-weekly Video Market Reports, exclusive insights on politics, markets with actionable trading information. My Morning Munchings – Private blog posts giving you first crack at what I’m thinking is the important story of the day.

Sign up with Patreon to try it out. You will receive instructions from there to get all of the back issues of Gold Goats ‘n Guns.



See if I have what it takes to help you make sense of a world going quickly mad.

