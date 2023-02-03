Author and Market Strategist Alex Krainer joins me for another round to try and make sense of the moves made by the Central Banks this week, especially the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise rates by just 25 basis points.
There are a number of ways to read this move by FOMC Chair Jay Powell in the context of a hostile Biden Administration, the War in Ukraine, and the shifting landscape for US dollar dominance.
Lyn Alden’s Tweet of US Treasury Household Debt-to-GDP Projection
Alex’s Trend Compass on Substack
Alex on Twitter
Alex and Tom on Shaun Newman (Eps #360, #349, #336)
Podcast Episode #128 – James Delingpole and the Limits of Heroes
Podcast Episode #127 – Bill Fawell and the Next Stage of the US Revolution
Podcast Episode #126 – Tom Mullen and Swirling the Monetary Abyss
Tom,
I wouldn’t sweat the .25 BP raises verses .50 BP. Your thesis still holds; if you go back to your analogy of the EU being in a taffy puller between the FED and Russia then you have to look at what is happening in Ukraine. Does Powell really want to break something (Bear Stearns/Lehman Bros.) at the same time Ukraine collapses?
Think about the trap that the Neocons are in: if Putin partially or fully mobilizes, where is the West going to come up with 153 German divisions, 13 Romanian, 14 Finish, etc (see Operation Barbarossa) to prosecute another existential war against Russia… with Chinese industry eventually supporting the Russians?
Really???
Really, really, really think about the last time (Operation Barbarossa) … that is what “Going Big” looks like, if the West wants to win.
All Powell needs to do is sit back, bide his time and wait. IMHO
I am coming to that conclusion as well. Let the market come to him. Look at today’s bloodbath over the Labor data, the markets got what they wanted and realized they were wrong.
