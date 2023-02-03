Author and Market Strategist Alex Krainer joins me for another round to try and make sense of the moves made by the Central Banks this week, especially the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise rates by just 25 basis points.

There are a number of ways to read this move by FOMC Chair Jay Powell in the context of a hostile Biden Administration, the War in Ukraine, and the shifting landscape for US dollar dominance.

Show Notes:

Lyn Alden’s Tweet of US Treasury Household Debt-to-GDP Projection
Alex’s Trend Compass on Substack
Alex on Twitter
Alex and Tom on Shaun Newman (Eps #360, #349, #336)

