Pascal Najadi joins me again for an update on his criminal charges against the sitting Swiss President for Abuse of Office regarding the COVID-19 vaccination program, among other things. This story isn’t just about the specifics of these programs but of the general push to usurp local governments by transferring their power to unelected supranational organizations like the EU commission, the WHO, the CDC and the like.

This is a broader issue of the philosophy of self-determination and the need to retain personal sovereignty in the face of unprecedented assaults on it by literal demons.

Show Notes:

Pascal’s Resources:

https://rumble.com/user/neutralswiss

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkXPT7MNc-WkDSIxE6z8nsg

https://t.me/PascalNajadiNEWS

https://chat.whatsapp.com/IUvPfXls2qT9I0txjPVtQe

WHO Meeting 10-25-2023

