Matt Ehret joins me for a whirlwind tour of the effects of the British Crown on global politics for the past couple hundred years and why last week’s coronation of Charles III is more consequential than many want to believe.
Show Notes
Matt Ehret Links
Global Britain and King Charles’ Great Reset
Canadian Patriot
Tom Luongo
This Debt Ceiling Fight is Truly Different This Time
Podcast Episode #138 – Caitlin Long and Plumbing the Depths of the Eurodollar
Previous Episodes:
Podcast Episode #141 — Dexter White, Junseth and the Death of the Time Slot
Podcast Episode #140 – Mike Hill and the Conspiracy of Film Making
Podcast Episode #139 – Dave Collum and the Night of the Long Tweets
You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Podcasts
Podbean
RSS Feed
Fountain App
Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.
You must log in to post a comment.