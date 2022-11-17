Dexter White joins me for the first time in a long time to add color to the ongoing story unfolding around the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. While it’s obvious the corruption here is deep, Dexter lays out the mechanics and the incentives of what he believes may be the real reason why FTX wasn’t what it appeared to be.
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/scam-economy/id1607025513?i=1000585268961
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/scam-economy/id1607025513?i=1000586050434
Hidden Forces:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hidden-forces/id1205359334?i=1000585956796
https://squareman.substack.com/p/crypto-21st-century-philosophy-for
You are both on the right track, but I think you have missed the reality. Cui Bono? Hint: The biggest criminal scam and terrorist organization (an evil business, not a political system) in world history is headquarted in Washington D.C. Everything they do is immoral, illegal, and illegitimate. E.V.E.R.Y.T.H.I.N.G. They have help from outside this world. In Spanish, “El Diablo” (who they have sold their souls to in exchange for the Luciferian Leftist utopia of “heaven” or in this case “hell on earth”.
