Dexter White joins me for the first time in a long time to add color to the ongoing story unfolding around the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. While it’s obvious the corruption here is deep, Dexter lays out the mechanics and the incentives of what he believes may be the real reason why FTX wasn’t what it appeared to be.

Show Notes:

Dexter’s Article on FTX

Scam Economy Podcast:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/scam-economy/id1607025513?i=1000585268961

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/scam-economy/id1607025513?i=1000586050434

Hidden Forces:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hidden-forces/id1205359334?i=1000585956796

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #122 — Pascal Najadi and How the Swiss Regain their Neutrality

Podcast Episode #121 – Matt Ehret and the Unseen Intentions of U.S. History

Podcast Episode #120 – Alastair Crooke and the Dysfunctionality of Nations

You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Podcasts

Podbean

RSS Feed

Fountain App

Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

Telegram



