““Have you paid your dues, Jack?

“Yes, sir, I have… the check is in the mail.”

— Jack Burton, Big Trouble in Little China

The mid-terms have come and well… are still hanging around, like your cough and shakes after having COVID.

Sadly, the results were what I feared but too heavily discounted. And electoral politics in the US will never recover.

The younger generations spoke clearly with their low-information, zero-skin-in-the-game take.

And it’s now put the US on the path to first civil unrest and then permanent political division.

Why? To end the hydrocarbon world and usher in a more perfect globalist technocratic union.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but that’s the outlook.

Nothing “Biden” does will alter that trajectory, and even the CHIPS Act is a tool for expanding our war footing… this time with China.

This month’s Gold Goats ‘n Guns Investment Newsletter focuses on this the big election grift and the mindset of those that would play dice with the world.

Available now to download through Patreon, this issue of Gold Goats ‘n Guns …

Discusses:

What the implications of the mid-terms are

Why the Red Wave failed

How “Biden” is leveraging our Semiconductor prowess for military advantage

What stocks of ours will do well in a 2023 deflationary/war environment

Why the Millennials’ need for being heroes will be our downfall

All in 12 pages.

