““Have you paid your dues, Jack?
“Yes, sir, I have… the check is in the mail.”
— Jack Burton, Big Trouble in Little China
(Subscribe to the newsletter here)
The mid-terms have come and well… are still hanging around, like your cough and shakes after having COVID.
Sadly, the results were what I feared but too heavily discounted. And electoral politics in the US will never recover.
The younger generations spoke clearly with their low-information, zero-skin-in-the-game take.
And it’s now put the US on the path to first civil unrest and then permanent political division.
Why? To end the hydrocarbon world and usher in a more perfect globalist technocratic union.
I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but that’s the outlook.
Nothing “Biden” does will alter that trajectory, and even the CHIPS Act is a tool for expanding our war footing… this time with China.
This month’s Gold Goats ‘n Guns Investment Newsletter focuses on this the big election grift and the mindset of those that would play dice with the world.
Available now to download through Patreon, this issue of Gold Goats ‘n Guns …
Discusses:
- What the implications of the mid-terms are
- Why the Red Wave failed
- How “Biden” is leveraging our Semiconductor prowess for military advantage
- What stocks of ours will do well in a 2023 deflationary/war environment
- Why the Millennials’ need for being heroes will be our downfall
All in 12 pages.
Your Subscription to Gold Goats ‘n Guns not only gives you the newsletter but also:
- The Gold Goats ‘n Guns private chat on Slack to interact with the Community, boasting 15+ active members daily.
- Private Blog – Twice-weekly Video Market Reports, exclusive insights on politics, markets with actionable trading information.
- My Morning Munchings – Private blog posts giving you first crack at what I’m thinking is the important story of the day.
Tom,
I am not sure traumatized is the right word to describe the Millennials …demoralized might be better?
I had a Stalingrad survivor in my extended family and on the rare occasions he spoke about it, it was always like the same feeling we both experienced at the closing of Schindler’s List. He flew out of the Gumrak Airfield, with a heimatschuss, on one of the last flights out of the pocket. This is traumatized:
Red Road from Stalingrad: Recollections of a Soviet Infantryman (@t=3:19:55)
Then, after being crippled and disfigured for life, he made it to the United States, learned English, earned a PhD in Chemistry and had an upstanding family with two daughters. His life story always served as an unconscious backstop to everyone in the family when it came to complaining about life or wallowing in self-pity. He said he never felt self-pity, because he never went into the camps after the surrender.
But now that generation is gone and we are free to label Y2K, 2008 as traumatic and Covid19 as “our World War II moment”… maybe share the book above with your gamer friend and see if he still sees Covid19 the same way?
So, instead of traumatic, profoundly demoralized and dis-empowered might be better adjectives? I think this video may have something to do with it, as well as Hikikomori in Japan:
That Time a Guy Tried to Build a Utopia for Mice and it all Went to Hell
I know mice are a stretch but there might be something to it… corrupt money, passive investments as the road to success, UBI, Amazon Prime, fast food, social media, etc ???
It is also profoundly sad to see the “enlightened progressive” West head back to the fields of the Ukraine. ☹
You must log in to post a comment.