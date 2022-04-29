Dexter White joins me again for a big talk about disinformation, lies and the inflection point in our narratives surrounding Ukraine, Elon Musk’s bid for Twitter and the Democrats’ mid-term election strategy and how it pertains to Disney’s brand destruction.
Show Notes
Disney’s Demise — This Is Not the Way
Elon Musk’s Bid Reveals Twitter is the Poison Pill to be Cured
I tried listening to Dexter White one more time. Made it almost 10 minutes. Won’t waste my time ever again.
Paraphrasing a little from Dexter “Yes we completely provoked Putin but he was wrong to do something about it.”
When you are provoked in the way the West went after Putin over the years at some point you better have a red line and be willing to follow thru. IMO doing nothing is exactly what the people doing the provocations wanted. That is what drives down popular support which could have led to his removal.
I knew next to nothing as to what was going on over there until late February (TY Tom & friends). Looking back it certainly looks like TPTB knew they couldn’t trust him and the best way for removal was to sink his approval. With Putin out of the way skids would be greased for The Great Reset. China could have never stood up to them on their own.
So my conclusion is Russia invading Ukraine had to happen. Not just for his fate but for that of all of humanity.
Said it before, will keep saying it.
JFK nearly took us to war when the Soviets put missiles into Cuba. Khrushchev had the good sense to back down.
Dozens of Clinton and Obama era officials told Biden (and have been saying for decades) that Russia would not tolerate US missiles in Ukraine. Dexter is a stupid idiot, and Tom looks rather foolish keeping company with an idiot.
Biden has been corrupt his whole life — and now he has dementia. A smarter man would have realized the cost of putting Raytheon missiles into Ukraine was too high. Obama saw that and backed down.
Zelensky is a comedian pretending to be a statesman — he got used by Biden and Raytheon. Now thousands of Ukranians are going to get killed so Biden and Raytheon can get paid.
Zelensky should resign. He was stupid to let Biden use him at Ukraine’s expense. He was elected on a platform of making peace with Russia, not to be a patsy for a corrupt dementia patient half a world away.
Americans need to pull our heads out of our backsides and recognize that Joe is bad news. He needs to go. Impeach him. Send Hunter to prison where he would be already if we had a functioning legal system.
Allegedly more Democrats voted for Joe Biden than voted for Barack Obama??? Even if one hates Trump, are we supposed to believe that Biden got more votes than Obama?
Time for the entire Biden regime to go to prison. All of them.
Put in moderate democrats. Put in moderate republicans. But stop the corruption right now.
America needs a massive perp parade in DC. Not another war to enrich Raytheon.
Biden backed down last year. Do you really think Obama isn’t running things??
What changed between this year and last. COVID burned out and The Fed fought back. Don’t dismiss Dexter’s observations, he’s sharper than you realize. He just isn’t impressed by Putin here. Time will tell if he’s right.
This week: FDA approves remdesivir for small children older than 28 days (i.e. babies). According to Dr. Meryl Nass, in Glilead drug trail: 71% adverse events, 21 seriously injured, 3 dead.
Anthony Fauci is the most prolific mass murderer of all time.
He funded the creation of Covid. He sabotaged the US response with constantly flip flopping “advice”, almost all of which was bad advice in addition to being self-conflicting.
And being a government employee, of course he needs constant kick backs from the pharma companies.
Both parties in Washington DC work for Raytheon and Pfizer — not for Americans.
They always have.
Funny you mention Dr Meryl Nass. Steve Kirsch wrote a piece the other day outlining the absolute proof these vaccines are bad news. Bear in mind Kirsch was a double jabbed progressive with 2 degrees from MIT. About a year ago he saw thru the Overton Window and won’t be donating to progressive causes anymore. The auditorium at MIT is named after him and they wouldn’t let him come in there for a debate lol.
I wrote a long comment regarding Kirsch’s article. It might have taken on a black pill effect to some. I basically said ignorance from our regulatory agencies and big pharma is no longer valid. They know what these vaccines are doing to people.They know drugs like Remdesivir are killing people.
A lady responded to my comment. She really liked it but I think maybe I came across as sad. It is sad to have had a bad feeling about people lining up to participate in Op Warp Speed and now knowing my instincts were correct. I forfeited about 6 fairly high paying jobs and lost a girl friend I really liked over all this shit. She was liberal more in a classical sense and I was a dickhead about it because I couldn’t shake her awake. It’s was very frustrating sometimes.
The lady referred me to this column from Dr Nass. She also recommended I start meditating. That’s probably not gonna happen but I did read Dr Nass’s piece today. I believe she’s correct the vaccines are on their way out for a number of reasons. This is good news but Dr Nass correctly points out it ain’t over; not by a long shot. It’s Great Reset or bust for Globohomo.
https://merylnass.substack.com/p/covid-persists-but-the-covid-vaccine?s=r