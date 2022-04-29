Dexter White joins me again for a big talk about disinformation, lies and the inflection point in our narratives surrounding Ukraine, Elon Musk’s bid for Twitter and the Democrats’ mid-term election strategy and how it pertains to Disney’s brand destruction.

Show Notes

Disney’s Demise — This Is Not the Way
Elon Musk’s Bid Reveals Twitter is the Poison Pill to be Cured

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #104 — Matt Ehret and the Proper Role of the Dissident Leader
Podcast Episode #103 — Alex Krainer and the Fracturing Collateral of Empires
Podcast Episode #102 — Dexter White and Does Stage 2 in Ukraine Lead to WWIII???

