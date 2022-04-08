Historian and geopolitical commentator Matt Ehret joins me for a wide-ranging discussion on the current state of of world politics and what it means in a philosophical and metaphoric sense.
Ultimately, the theme of the day is how do we as idea men lead people out of the wilderness to see the false reality that’s been constructed for us.
Show Notes
Great point about the Wizard of Oz revealed, and that’s certainly been true in the past.
My concern is that today, such a high percentage of the population are incapable of deduction that even once we draw the curtain back and reveal the drooling imbecile, they fail to react.
Or as Frank Zappa might have said, the brick wall at the back of the theatre has been clearly visible for some time now, and yet half the population are still cheering.
Indeed a big chunk of them are angry at us for having interrupted the show.
P.S – Frank was a smart guy. People only agree with you if they already agree with you.