Historian and geopolitical commentator Matt Ehret joins me for a wide-ranging discussion on the current state of of world politics and what it means in a philosophical and metaphoric sense.

Ultimately, the theme of the day is how do we as idea men lead people out of the wilderness to see the false reality that’s been constructed for us.

Show Notes

Matt Ehret:
At Strategic Culture Foundation
At Rising Tide Foundation

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #103 — Alex Krainer and the Fracturing Collateral of Empires
Podcast Episode #102 — Dexter White and Does Stage 2 in Ukraine Lead to WWIII???
Podcast Episode #101 — Joaquin Flores and Whose State System Reigns Supreme?

