I had the pleasure of sitting down with a panel of podcasters yesterday for around 90 minutes to answer a round of questions on a number of topics: The Great Reset, Russia, Bitcoin, food shortages, the long game of resistance.

I want to thank Grace Asagra for the invitation to the Freedom International Livestream. As always, I enjoy getting to chat with people I haven’t before. I thought this one went really well. Enjoy.

Interview Panel

Grace Asagra, RN MA

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress

www.quantumnurse.life

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

http://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path

Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND

Podcast: INpowered

https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth

John Katsavos

Podcast: The Fitness Oracle

https://linktr.ee/resilientrebootproductions

Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/

Join my Patreon because you’re cool. :)

BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf

BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt

DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE

LTC: MWWdCHbMmn1yuyMSZX55ENJnQo8DXCFg5k

DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va

WAVES: 3PF58yzAghxPJad5rM44ZpH5fUZJug4kBSa

ETH: 0x1dd2e6cddb02e3839700b33e9dd45859344c9edc

DGB: SXygreEdaAWESbgW6mG15dgfH6qVUE5FSE

ARRR: zs132w864erce9x8lmcmlnv8vw05p646kp0uxy29q82ak4n9504at0sut3eu3kmscn5yqhtje2yjyv

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

Telegram



