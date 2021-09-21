Merging my love of Wallace Stevens with current events has been one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done personally, it satisfies my inner artist, pays tribute to one of the true geniuses of the 20th century and calls the hypocrisy and vandalism of Joe Biden’s supposed presidency to the mat.

Call the roller of big cigars,

The muscular one, and bid him whip

In kitchen cups concupiscent curds.

Let the wenches dawdle in such dress

As they are used to wear, and let the boys

Bring flowers in last month’s newspapers.

Let be be finale of seem.

The only emperor is the emperor of ice-cream.

Take from the dresser of deal,

Lacking the three glass knobs, that sheet

On which she embroidered fantails once

And spread it so as to cover her face.

If her horny feet protrude, they come

To show how cold she is, and dumb.

Let the lamp affix its beam.

The only emperor is the emperor of ice-cream.

— Wallace Stevens

Previous Episodes

Podcast Episode #83 – Dexter K. White and the Story Arc of U.S. Foreign Policy

Podcast Episode #81 – Uberboyo and the Potential and Limits of the Individual

Podcast Episode #79 – Bitcoin and the Futility of the European Union

You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on

Apple Podcasts

Podbean

RSS Feed

Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.

BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf

BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt

DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE

LTC: MWWdCHbMmn1yuyMSZX55ENJnQo8DXCFg5k

DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va

WAVES: 3PF58yzAghxPJad5rM44ZpH5fUZJug4kBSa

ETH: 0x1dd2e6cddb02e3839700b33e9dd45859344c9edc

DGB: SXygreEdaAWESbgW6mG15dgfH6qVUE5FSE

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

Telegram



