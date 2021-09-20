“Birthday Party, Cheesecake, Jelly Bean, BOOM!””

The 20th Anniversary of 9/11 passed mostly unremarked in the U.S., at least by our political leadership.

They were obsessed with:

COVID-9/11 vaccines…

Rebuilding the wall around the Capitol so Feds could mingle while ‘undercover’…

Lighting their hair on fire to ‘scream Domestic Terrorists’ if more 50 people showed up to their invitation for a false flag…

Denying 80+ million Americans basic human rights.

After they’ve hectored us for decades about ‘my body, my choice.

Clashes on the ground all over the world between draconian police engaging in Gestapo tactics and ordinary people who have drawn a line in the sand against tyranny grow exponentially…

… but it is at the ballot box that the real changes are occurring.

This month will likely be the end of effective democratic government in a number of pivotal countries in the West.



Norway last week, Russia yesterday, Canada today and Germany in two weeks….



… will these protests go from the streets to the ballot box? Will anyone notice if those ballot boxes are stuffed with garbage?



This month’s Gold Goats ‘n Guns Investment Newsletter focuses on how these elections and the shame of our leadership has led us to the brink of collapse in confidence of our civil institutions and how close we are to the law of the jungle taking over.Available now to download through Patreon, this issue of Gold Goats ‘n Guns …

Discusses:

What are the ramifications of the upcoming German and Canadian elections

How Russia and China are hardening their societies against cultural revolution

What the real fight over COVID-9/11, masks and vaccines is

What the effects of a rising US dollar and commodity prices will have on these new governments

Why remembering 9/11 shouldn’t be the end of our faith in humanity.

All in 11 pages.

