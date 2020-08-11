Donald Trump’s four executive orders from the past weekend may be constitutionally questionable but they are unquestionably brilliant political theatre. Trump may have just won the election by turning the usual Democratic bogeyman of Social Security into a coup de grace for the ages.
Social Security isn’t just the most onerous and regressive of taxes on the working poor it is the most racist as well when viewed through the lens of demographics. By suspending tax collection through year end and threatening to make it permanent on his re-election Trump is telling everyone he’s serious about changing the way we do business in America.
And that business should be done locally, at reasonable costs and without the rampant social engineering of clueless power-mad oligarchs who hate the working poor and middle classes.
Show Notes:
Trump Destroys Abusive Democrats in Stimulus Showdown
Previous Episodes:
Podcast Episode #45 – Clueless in Seattle
Podcast Episode #44 – Mischa Popoff and the Roundup Crisis
Podcast Episode #43 — Whitney Webb and the Web of Deceit of the Elite
You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
Spotify
iHeartRadio
Apple Podcasts
Podbean
RSS Feed
Support my work on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/goldgoatsnguns
Install and Use Brave to Support the Channel: https://brave.com/tom405
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/tfl1728
You must log in to post a comment.